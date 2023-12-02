Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos of Her Sons as She Shares Her Family Christmas Tree

Carrie Underwood's among the countless proud parents out there with priceless ornaments on their Christmas tree. An Instagram story posted by Underwood shows similar, seemingly handmade treasures: one apiece bearing the images of her sons Isaiah and Jacob.

The Isaiah one shows the now 8 year old wearing a Santa Claus hat. Jacob, now age 4, has his photo on a circular ornament bearing his name.

"Fisher family Christmas tree 2023!," Underwood wrote on the image.

Isaiah made his recording debut in 2020, singing "Little Drummer Boy" with his mom for her Christmas album My Gift. Underwood's oldest child was 5 and a half years old at the time.

"When I first heard it back I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was just this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood told People about the duet. "He did such a great job. He remembered the lyrics and he sang it with his whole heart."

Underwood shares both kids with her husband, former pro hockey star Mike Fisher.

Isaiah was born in Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2015.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed a second son in 2019. In between the births of Isaiah and Jacob, Underwood suffered three miscarriages, making her question whether she'd be blessed with a second child.

"In the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning in 2018. "And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

One of the "Before He Cheats" singer's most moving posts about Jacob coincided with his second birthday.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," Underwood wrote. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"