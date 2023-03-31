Carrie Underwood's sons with her ex-hockey player husband Mike Fisher have become country music celebs in their own right. The rise of TikTok and Instagram --and Underwood's skill at strengthening her well-established music and lifestyle brands through social media-- has made Isaiah and Jacob's silliest and most heartwarming moments can't-miss content for their superstar parents' fans. We haven't missed a Halloween costume or birthday party yet from the duo Underwood constantly calls her "sweet boys," and it's been pulled off in a way that doesn't seem to rob either sibling of a relatively normal childhood.

As of March 2023, Isaiah is a 7 year old with his own brief discography, while little brother Jacob is age 3. Read on to learn about each sibling and their lives in Nashville.

Isaiah Michael Fisher (Feb. 27, 2015)

The Underwood-Fisher family's oldest son Isaiah was born in Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2015.

Underwood's first child made his recording debut on her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift. The then-5-year-old sang a duet with his mom of holiday standard "Little Drummer Boy."

"It was so great. When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that," Underwood told People. "I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional."

A regular in catering on Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones tour and a red carpet fixture, Isaiah is starting to realize that he wasn't born into a typical family.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's seven and a half, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," Underwood told Today. "He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night.' He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal.'"

Still, Isaiah does expected 8-year-old things, such as playing sports.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" Underwood captioned a 2021 Instagram post.

Jacob Bryan Fisher (Jan. 21, 2019)

Underwood and Fisher welcomed a second son in 2019.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

In between the births of Isaiah and Jacob, Underwood suffered three miscarriages, making her question whether she'd be blessed with a second child.

"Of course, you wonder if it's you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with [Fisher] trying to make sense of it all," the American Idol-winning country singer said (as quoted by People). "But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.'"

One of the "Before He Cheats" singer's most moving posts about Jacob coincided with his second birthday.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," Underwood wrote. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

