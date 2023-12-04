Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood's 10 Most Faith-Filled Christmas Songs

'My Gift' keeps giving to Carrie Underwood fans.

By

In 2020, Carrie Underwood released My Gift, her first —and so far, her only— Christmas album. The 2005 winner of "American Idol," we already knew that few can match Underwood when it comes to interpreting widely-known songs. She's a person of faith, as well, which all but guaranteed that any hymns and religious tunes would come across as sincere. Thus, the title My Gift can be interpreted as meaning she's musically gifted and that she views the birth of Christ as the greatest holiday present of them all.

The album and the extended Deluxe Edition that followed a year later stands up still when compared to other country stars' holiday offerings, putting it in the same conversation as albums by the likes of Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton and even Elvis Presley.

Listeners of My Gift don't merely enjoy timeless songs as they're sung by a generational vocalist. We join Underwood in reflecting on the meaning behind the lyrics —and Christmas itself— while exploring what they say about ourselves and the world we share.

The gold-selling album topped Billboard's country, Christian and Christmas charts. Both "Favorite Time of Year" and John Legend duet "Hallelujah" spent time atop Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart, a peak Underwood previously reached in 2014 with "Something in the Water."

Read on for the album's 10 best songs.

"Favorite Time of Year"

"American Idol" Season 4 - Top 4 Finalist, Carrie Underwood, 21, from Checotah, Oklahoma

An Amazon Music bonus track for My Gift, "Favorite Time of Year" is among the Underwood co-writes on a project filled with standards. While the rest of the project draws comparisons to the works of Celine Dion and other adult contemporary powerhouses, this one's pure pop fun. On an album filled with gospel praise, Underwood pauses to appreciate bundling up on the couch with blankets and watching Hallmark movies.

"All is Well"

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 04: Recording artist and host Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A bulk of Underwood's faith-based Christmas material consists of "Away in a Manger," "Silent Night" and other predictable —for good reasons— pages from the church hymnal. For the Special Edition expansion of the album, she covered this Michael W. Smith selection from 1989. As Underwood builds toward that final high note, it sounds more than worthy of inclusion.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

The lone secular Christmas standard on the Billboard Music Awards' Top Christian Album winner in 2021, Underwood's voice soars above sparse acoustic and orchestral accompaniment. The song sounds as big, bold and cinematic here as it did when Judy Garland taught it to the world in the 1944 musical "Meet Me in St. Louis."

"Away in a Manger"

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Carrie Underwood performs an Acoustic Set on stage at her Album Launch of 'Storyteller' at The Basement at The London Edition Hotel on September 22, 2015 in London, England.

What amounts to a Christmas lullaby that's often sung to and by children sounds no less like the soundtrack to a nightcap by the fireplace here, even if Underwood's powerful, high-volume delivery is far from sleep-inducing.

"Little Drummer Boy" (Feat. Isaiah Fisher)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Carrie Underwood with her husband, Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah Michael Fisher attend the ceremony honoring Carrie Underwood with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on September 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Speaking of singing children, Underwood's then-5-year-old son Isaiah takes a few verses ("pa wum pa pum pum") on this triumphant revision of "Little Drummer Boy."

"When I first heard it back I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was just this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood told People about the duet. "He did such a great job. He remembered the lyrics, and he sang it with his whole heart."

"Silent Night"

Another somber number, this piano-based rendition makes Underwood sound like a soloist in a Christmas cantata at church. It displays a level of vocal control that's only gotten better since Carrie Underwood's winning run —singing pun intended— on "American Idol."

"Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee"

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 05: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand on April 5, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This one's worth highlighting because Underwood and her in-studio support staff reshaped it to fit the project.

"I didn't think I would find a version I liked of 'Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee' because so many are so march-y," Underwood told Music Row. "I was like, 'How can we get away from that?' And [producer Greg Wells] had the idea of me singing a cappella. I tried it and it ended up being so unique and it had a certain feeling about it that made me really happy, and that's why we put it first on the album."

"Let There Be Peace"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on September 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For this original, Underwood detoured from choir solos to heavy-hitting pop music in the spirit of one of her heroes, George Michael. Maybe it's just the piano parts, but something about this soul-pop stunner screams "Faith"— the Michael song, though this does no less than others in expressing Underwood's spiritual beliefs.

"Hallelujah" (Feat. John Legend)

John Legend and Carrie Underwood during 2007 Sony/BMG GRAMMY After Party - Inside at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. ***Exclusive***

This one's a Legend co-write with his regular collaborator Toby Gad, not a Leonard Cohen tribute. It suited the religious theme and overall tone of Underwood's first Christmas album.

"I was deep into making the album, and this one kind of came in. He sent it to us kind of at the end," Underwood said at the time. "It was like, 'Well, I love the song. I feel like this is a puzzle piece I didn't know was missing, but now that I've heard it, I have to have it.' And so we just put the ask back, 'Thank you for sending, do you want to sing a part with me, too?'."

Underwood and Legend recorded what became the album's lead single via Zoom.

"O Holy Night"

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 02: Carrie Underwood visits the Grand Ole Opry House to flip a switch to turn the backdrop pink to symbolize the fight against breast cancer on October 2, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Matters of music and faith are subjective, but there's got to be a compelling argument that "O Holy Night's" the greatest Christmas hymn. At the very least, it's surely the toughest to sing. Underwood was up to the task, using Celine Dion's powerful rendition as her guide.

