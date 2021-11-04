CMT to Air '90s-Centric Holiday Special 'A Tennessee Kind of Christmas' on Dec. 8

CMT will ring in the holiday season season on Wed., Dec. 8 with two new Christmas-themed music specials.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends airs first at 8 p.m. EST as a companion piece to holiday album Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

Young's famous friends include Christmas album collaborators Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae and special guests Boyz II Men.

"It was incredible, and everybody crushed it," said Young (as quoted by CMT.com). "It's such an honor and privilege to have my own special. We got there for rehearsals, and my manager said, 'Can you believe you already have your own special?' I said, 'Already? How many people never get one?' Just like the people who sang on the record, the people who signed on to come give two days of their time to come be on the special, I just feel really honored that they would come and grace me with their time and their voices and their talent to make my first special as cool as it is."

For a taste of Young's yuletide cheer, check out his recently shared rendition of holiday standard "Silver Bells."

A more '90s-centric holiday special, A Tennessee Kind of Christmas, follows at 9 p.m. EST. It features Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence, Wynonna and mother-daughter duo Sara & Olivia Evans.

"We're excited to ring in the holiday season with our very first Christmas-themed Crossroads along with an all-new music special starring some of country music's greatest voices," shared Margaret Comeaux, Vice President of Production, CMT & Executive Producer (as quoted by CMT.com). "The Christmas cheer begins with hitmaker Brett Young and a variety of special guests both in and out of genre, followed by an incredible lineup of classic country legends in a Tennessee-themed holiday special. It will be a can't-miss night of music filled with traditions both new and old alongside amazing renditions of our favorite holiday hits."

Both holiday specials will re-air during CMT's Christmas Week, Dec. 20-25.

