John Legend Covers Another Legendary John on 'Christmas at Graceland'

John Legend's among the artists to appear on "Christmas at Graceland," a live special aired on Wednesday (Nov. 29). It was broadcast by NBC, the network home of "The Voice," and can now be streamed on Peacock.

Instead of covering Elvis Presley, Legend paid tribute to another legendary John. "Happy X-Mas (War is Over)" is a part holiday song, part Vietnam protest anthem penned by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and first released by the couple in 1971.

As a vocalist, Legend showed his charges on "The Voice's" Season 24 how its done. He played piano and was accompanied by a choir and an orchestra.

It was the first live music special shot a Graceland, Presley's Memphis, Tenn. mansion. Presley's granddaughter and the new owner of the property, Riley Keough appeared during the broadcast.

The special also featured rare footage of Presley and a glimpse at Graceland while it's lit up with holiday decor.

Musical guests spanned genres, with rapper Post Malone singing "(You're the) Devil in Disguise" poolside while rocking a leopard print suit jacket and Lainey Wilson covering Presley's Christmas classic "Santa Claus is Back in Town" in a red bell bottom jumpsuit.

Other performers on Wednesday included country acts Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown, pop star Lana Del Ray and Americana duo The War and Treaty. Musgraves wore a white, sequined gown and strayed from Presley's Christmas catalog, opting instead to cover "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You." As expected, Brown sang "Blue Christmas," a timeless holiday tune he recently duetted through studio magic with Presley.

As for Team Legend, its roster on "The Voice" got whittled down recently to three strong contenders to win the series: Azán, Mac Royals and Lila Forde.