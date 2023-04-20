Could Lainey Wilson Add Emmy Winner to Her List of Firsts?

Lainey Wilson's recent influx of awards show nominations might grow soon thanks to a song that appeared on Yellowstone. "Smell Like Smoke" has been submitted for an Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category. The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced on July 12, with the ceremony following in September.

Wilson sang her potential award nominee on Yellowstone's Season 4 premiere as Abby, a country-singing character written around her voice, style and personality.

"It's pretty much me. And it's cool; I'm getting to sing my own songs, I'm getting to wear my get-up, I just go by the name Abby, so it's awesome," Wilson stated during the 2022 ACM Honors. "It really is. This is definitely something that I was not expecting to happen, but I have made a promise and a vow to myself that if doors open, I'm gonna run through 'em."

"Smells Like Smoke" introduced a broader audience to Wilson's rock-infused sound and her quick-witted lyrics. It was included last October on her ACM award-nominated album Bell Bottom Country.

"If I look a little drunk, it's 'cause I drank some / If my neck's a little red, it's 'cause I am one / Heaven's where I'm gonna go, the Bible says so on my shelf / But if I smell like smoke, it's only 'cause I've been through hell," she sings in the chorus.

The Outstanding Music and Lyrics trophy has been awarded five times since 2016. Wilson has a shot at becoming the first Nashville star nominated for the award, which was first handed to Diane Warren, writer of Faith Hill's "There You'll Be," for Lady Gaga co-write "Til It Happens to You," which appeared in the 2015 documentary The Hunting Ground.