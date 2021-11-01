'Yellowstone' Celebrates Season 4 Premiere with Nationwide Scavenger Hunt

Heads up Yellowstone fans! You don't want to miss this. In celebration of the Season 4 premiere, Paramount Network is hosting its first-ever national scavenger hunt. Starting today, fans can follow along with the show's Twitter page, which will share clues on the location of six "landmarks" that are hidden across the U.S.

Correct guesses will then qualify fans to win several exclusive prizes, with an all-expense-paid trip to the Chief Joseph Ranch (the filming location for The Dutton Ranch) as the contest's grand prize. The first landmark was released today (Nov. 1) at 12 p.m. ET. One new landmark is said to be announced per day up through Saturday, November 6. On Sunday, November 7, those who guessed the correct location will then put their fandom to test in a Yellowstone Quick Draw Quiz. Those who answer correctly will win.

Read More: Everything We Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 4

How Does It Work?

Today’s the first day of the Finding Yellowstone Scavenger Hunt! We’re kicking things off in the Eastern time zone. Place your guess here: https://t.co/v4cTGzZ4Lq And keep coming back for more clues. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/dfRsNQ1Y7M — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 1, 2021

In the week leading into the premiere, six Yellowstone "landmarks" will be hidden in different locations across the United States.

Each day, three clues will be dropped across Yellowstone's Twitter page for fans to locate an IRL Yellowstone landmark anywhere in the U.S.; one landmark will be revealed per day.

Fans can then learn more about the hunt and submit their guesses at the Finding Yellowstone website , where they will be tasked with identifying the exact location of the Yellowstone landmark before it's revealed at the end of each day.

, where they will be tasked with identifying the exact location of the before it's revealed at the end of each day. Correct guesses will qualify players to win a variety of exclusive prizes, with one grand prize for one winner and their guests to experience an all-expense paid flyaway trip to the Chief Joseph Ranch, the literal backdrop of the show.

When Is The Yellowstone Premiere?

Let's go! The season 4 trailer is HERE.

Don't miss the #YellowstoneTV two-hour premiere event, Sunday November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/3XKJ61E6zE — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 2, 2021

Fear not, Dutton fans! I know that cliffhanger for season three is playing in the back of our heads! Yellowstone is set to return for season four on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8/7c exclusively on Paramount Network. The series will have a special two-hour event. Jacki Weaver, Kathryn Kelly and Piper Perabo join the cast in guest-starring roles this season.

Joining them are cast members Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham and Will Patton.

Related Videos