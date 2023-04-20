Reba McEntire to Share Untold Stories and Family Recipes in Upcoming Book 'Not That Fancy'

Reba McEntire will share family recipes and personal memories through the Oct. 10 release of her next book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots. McEntire confirmed more details about the project during a Talk Shop Live appearance on Monday night (April 17) alongside the author of its forward, Garth Brooks.

The 228-page book will be published by Harper Collins imprint Harper Celebrate. It'll feature over 50 recipes plus hilarious and heartwarming stories and photos from McEntire's life and career. A Dave Cobb-produced album titled Not That Fancy will be released the same day and features stripped-down versions of McEntire's hits plus the new song "Seven Minutes in Heaven."

"To me there's nothing better than sitting out on the porch of Southeastern Oklahoma looking out at the deep red dirt that goes on for miles," reads a description from McEntire. "A beautiful sunset, and then me, just sipping on a glass of iced tea (or whiskey) with loved ones, and seeing who can get who to crack up first. I don't know what heaven's going to look like, but if I get any say in the matter, I'd tell the Big Boy Upstairs that's all I want. Just me, people I love and those acres of red dirt. Throw in some beans and cornbread, and I'm all set. All in all, I think the secret to a nice life isn't that complicated. Most of us probably already know it in our bones, and that's what I want to get back to. Simple fun, hard work, good food and laughing with those you love.

"That's what I'm sharing on these pages--some simple, not-that-fancy truths I live by, and a bunch of good stories, photos and recipes that go along with them," she continued. "So if you're looking to slow down, get back to basics and have a heckuva lot of fun, then my friend, I think we're going to have a good time together. So come on in, kick off your boots (or leave them on, I don't care) and learn how to bring a little bit of my ranch-inspired life into your own."

It'll be McEntire's third book. She previously co-wrote the autobiographies Reba: My Story (1994) and Comfort From a Country Quilt (2000).

Not That Fancy tracklist

1. "The Fear of Being Alone"

2. "Consider Me Gone"

3. "Somebody Should Leave"

4. "How Blue"

5. "If You See Him, If You See Her" with Brooks & Dunn

6. "Till You Love Me"

7. "Seven Minutes In Heaven"

8. "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia"

9. "Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton

10. "One Promise Too Late"

11. "The Last One To Know"

12. "New Fool at An Old Game"

13. "I'm a Survivor"

14. "Fancy"