How Much Do Hallmark Actors Make?

Hallmark Christmas movies are something that millions of people look forward to every year. They're so popular, we even get excited to watch marathons in the middle of the summer. Have you ever wondered what some of your favorite stars on the popular network get paid?

While we don't have a specific breakdown on how much all of the lead actresses make in each of their Hallmark channel movies, we've rounded up the net worth of some of the network's most prominent stars.

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Nicole Chabert is estimated to be worth around $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Chabert started as a child actress starring in the Broadway production of Les Misérables as Young Cosette as well as Bianca Montgomery in All My Children. Pretty soon she booked the role of Claudia Salinger on the television drama Party of Five, Penny Robinson in Lost in Space, work as a voice actress as the voice of Eliza Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys and Rugrats Go Wild, Meg Griffin in the first season of Family Guy, Gwen Stacy in the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man, and more. Eventually, she made it to the big screen opposite Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls. She was so funny in the Tina Fey scripted film she even won an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team with Lohan, McAdams, and Seyfried.

Chabert told Glamour that even after her Gretchen Wieners Mean Girls fame, it was nothing compared to the passionate fan base she would get from starring on the Hallmark Channel.

"The fans of the Hallmark movies are incredibly loyal and devoted, and it's actually enabled me to connect more with them and the people that enjoy the movies," she says. "They're so vocal on social media, and I don't think I'd experienced that to the level I experience now."

It has also been perfect for her personal life because she was able to keep filming when she was pregnant with her child with husband David Nehdar, Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar. The network has really made her feel like part of the family. As a fan, that's incredibly refreshing to hear.

Candace Cameron Bure

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Candace Cameron Bure is worth $14 million. Bure has been acting for years. Much of her early life was spent starring on the sitcom Full House. In addition to appearing on the classic television series' Netflix reboot, Bure is one of the MVPs of the Hallmark Channel appearing in five to six films (or more) every year. She's in all the Christmas movies and has her own detective series, "The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Bure told Cafe Mom that she's pretty confident that we don't have to worry about COVID showing up in our Hallmark movies any time soon. They know that viewers love the network for the escape and they want to keep things that way.

"To be honest, I would highly doubt that Hallmark will touch on it because I know that Hallmark is a place -- it's a destination for people to get away from all of the craziness in life. I think that's why people love these movies so much is because it's just good, wholesome entertainment," she continues.

"You kind of know what you're going to get. There's always a happy ending. It's always heartwarming. There's always a little romance. So I don't think people actually want to watch a COVID Christmas because they're trying to escape that. We're dealing with COVID every day of our life."

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar is estimated to be worth $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. As a young actress, McKellar landed a main role on the TV show The Wonder Years and we've seen her on our screens ever since.

McKellar told Glamour that she feels like Hallmark movies are more important now than ever because people want to be able to turn on their televisions and just get away from all of the chaos of our everyday lives.

"I feel like the country is more divided than ever, and the extremists on both sides are not making things very pleasant for anyone," McKellar says. "People are looking for a break, they're looking for an escape from all the noise created by this political climate that we're in, and Hallmark Channel provides that."

Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt is estimated to be worth $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In the '90s, Witt had a main role in the TV series Cybill playing Cybill Shepherd's daughter. She's been appearing in Hallmark holiday films since 2013 and isn't stopping anytime soon. Witt is also an accomplished musician, which you'll get to see in her upcoming Hallmark film this season, Christmas Tree Lane.

She also told Glamour that working for the Hallmark Channel has been a rewarding experience over the years and she loves being able to personally connect with the fans.

"It's fun to come out with a movie where every day you have a happy ending and it's a sweet love story [or] family story," she says. "I just spent the last week in winter clothes and people I really enjoy working with and Christmas lights everywhere and snow and gingerbread cookies and vegan eggnog. There's very little heaviness on my psyche right now."

Catherine Bell

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Catherine Bell is worth a whopping $16 million. But Bell has been working in Hollywood for years. She was a star on JAG, Army Wives, and has played Cassie Nightingale in The Good Witch show and TV films since 2008.

Bell Told Reel Life With Jane that playing Cassie on The Good Witch inspires her as much as her dedicated viewers. Even though it's tough leaving her family behind in Los Angeles for filming, there is so much positivity in the character and the script that it's always rewarding even behind the scenes on set.

"So often, I'm on set, and maybe I'm having a bad day. We film in Toronto, my family's in L.A., and I might be handling some homework crises at home or whatever's going on. And there I am, and there's Cassie's saying some beautiful thing to someone to inspire them and to get them to look at the positive side of life. And it actually affects me!

I've had days where I'm having a not great day, and there I am saying these lines. And as I'm saying them, it's reminding me of those lessons as well. It's kind of the cool, positive effect for me.... I literally find myself being inspired by Cassie."

