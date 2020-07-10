'Army Wives': Where is the Cast Today?

Inspired by the book, Under the Sabers: The Unwritten Code of Army Wives, Lifetime first aired Army Wives in 2007. The show went on to become one of the network's most successful series and lasted for seven seasons.

The TV series follows the story of four main army wives and one army husband as they live life on the home front at a Charleston, South Carolina military post. The show gave an inside perspective into the lives of military families, tackling tough issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, deployment, hostage situations and even homophobia in the military. The fictional Fort Marshall serves as the center of the show where all of the families are based together.

Seven years since the beloved series ended, here's what your favorite stars are up to now.

1. Drew Fuller

Fuller played 2nd Lieutenant Trevor LeBlanc, who proposes to his girlfriend Roxy in the pilot episode after knowing her for four days. Roxy moves her two children, Finn and T.J., to the base and the series follows the progression of their marriage. LeBlanc gets deployed to Iraq and Afganistan and throughout the series rises from Private First Class to 2nd Lieutenant.

Following Army Wives, Fuller has appeared on various TV shows including NCIS: Los Angeles, Longmire and the Hallmark film Love, Fall, and Order.

2. Jeremy Davidson

Davidson starred as MSG Chase Moran on the show for five seasons. Central to his storyline is the marital problems he has with his wife Pamela as a result of his secret deployments with Delta Force.

In real life, Davidson is happily married to Fried Green Tomatoes actress Mary Stuart Masterson. Since his Army days, he has appeared on shows like Royal Pains, Gotham, Elementary and Seven Seconds.

3. Terry Serpico

Though Colonel Frank Sherwood was a recurring character in season 1, he gets promoted to a lead role in seasons 3-7. The intense Colonel Sherwood is married to his wife Denise and they have a son, Jeremy, played by Richard Bryant.

Serpico has since appeared in Drop Dead Diva, Designated Survivor, Yellowstone and Homeland.

4. Brian McNamara

Brian McNamara portrays Lt. General Michael Holden, who's been married to his wife Claudia Joy since they met back in college. Though he initially gets skipped over for promotion, eventually he becomes commander of the base.

McNamara has appeared on Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, CSI: Cyber, and Castle but Army Wives is definitely his most popular role to date.

5. Sterling K. Brown

Dr. Roland Burton is the lone army husband who starts the series after his wife returns from Afghanistan. He's a psychiatrist who helps patients in the hospital with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Though Brown was great as Dr. Burton, he's probably best known for playing Randall Pearson on This Is Us. He also appeared in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the film Black Panther and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

6. Catherine Bell

Denise Sherwood, or "Dee" as her husband calls her, deals with her husband's deployments, as well as her son Jeremy's anger issues that result in physical abuse while his father is overseas.

Bell is probably best known for playing Cassandra "Cassie" Nightingale on the Hallmark channel in The Good Witch TV films, which spawned its own TV series that's been on the air since 2015.

7. Wendy Davis

Colonel Joan Burton starts the show after getting back from deployment and struggles with PTSD and needs to receive treatment. The couple endures more deployment, pregnancy and unfaithfulness throughout the series.

Davis has since had a recurring role on Scandal, and has appeared on Castle, Criminal Minds, NCIS and Star Trek: Picard.

8. Sally Pressman

Roxy LeBlanc is definitely a fish out of water when she marries Trevor LeBlanc after four days and moves her two boys from different fathers to his military base. Though she's a little out of her element at first, she finds a bartending job and eventually makes some friends.

Pressman went on to appear in Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, 13 Reasons Why, Good Girls and Younger.

9. Brigid Brannagh

Officer Pamela Moran abandoned her job as a Boston Police Officer to marry her husband, Chase. His spending habits put them in a financial bind, which leads to Pamela becoming a paid surrogate to help support her family.

Brannagh later appeared on Longmire, Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy and Runaways.

10. Kim Delaney

Claudia Joy Holden is one of the top women on the base. She and her husband have long been friends to the Sherwoods and even have teenage kids around the same age. She met her husband Michael while she was studying law at Harvard University. She's a lead character on the show for six seasons.

Delaney went on to play Mary Todd Lincoln in the miniseries To Appomattox and TV shows Murder in the First and Chicago Fire.