Clint Eastwood: Meet the American Icon's 8 Children

Clint Eastwood is one of the most celebrated actors and filmmakers in Hollywood. He first hit it big in the television series Rawhide and playing the role of the "Man with No Name" in a series of western films in the 1960s and has since gone on to win Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. While his professional life has continued to soar over the past 50 years, Eastwood's love life has been a little rocky over the years.

Across the span of 30 years, Eastwood has had eight children -- some from extramarital affairs, including a daughter he didn't even know about for 30 years.

Here are some things you probably didn't know about all of Clint Eastwood's children as well as his two ex-wives.

First Wife, Maggie Johnson

In 1953, Eastwood met a young U.C. Berkley student named Margaret Johnson. While waiting for his young girlfriend to graduate college, Eastwood spent some time in Seattle, Washington. It was here that he had a brief affair with an unidentified woman who became pregnant and gave the baby up for adoption. Eastwood and Johnson were engaged at the time and tied the knot just a few weeks before the Seattle woman gave birth to her child with Eastwood.

Eastwood met actress Sondra Locke while filming The Outlaw Josey Wales and Locke ended up moving in with the actor. Johnson moved to the couple's Pebble Beach home full time and it seems like this last affair was the final straw for Maggie. In 1978, Johnson realized that Locke was not like any of her husband's other affairs. Locke had been living with Eastwood for a few years at that point. It's estimated that Johnson's divorce payout was as high as $30 million, which she received in cash.

Second Wife, Dina Eastwood

Eastwood ended his relationship with actress Frances Fisher in 1995, but the actor was already dating news anchor Dina Ruiz, a woman 35 years younger than him. The couple was married the following year. It seemed like, after all of his relationships over the years, Eastwood had found the one.

Dina had her own reality show with E! in 2012 called Mrs. Eastwood & Company, which followed her and her daughter Morgan as well as step-daughter Francesca. She also made appearances in a couple of her husband's films, Blood Work and True Crime.

Sadly in 2013, Dina filed for divorce and said that she and Eastwood had already been living separately.

Eastwood Children

Kyle Eastwood

​Kyle was the first child to come from Eastwood's marriage to Johnson in 1968.

Kyle had a small role alongside his father in the film Honkytonk Man when he was a child. He had a few more acting roles, but he's really made a name for himself in Hollywood as a composer and musician. Some of his credits include his father's films, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino and Invictus. He's also released nine studio albums.

Alison Eastwood

Alison was the second child of Eastwood and Johnson. Over the years she has had a stable acting career, most recently starring opposite her father in The Mule. She also founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation which saves pets from kill shelters while they wait to be adopted.

Laurie Murray (now Laurie Eastwood)

How Laurie Murray found out her father was Clint Eastwood https://t.co/FU7GIMwTTa pic.twitter.com/Rw4MIwnH6L — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 13, 2018

That baby Eastwood fathered in Seattle? That was Laurie. When she was 34 years old, Laurie became curious about her biological parents. She found her birth certificate and it confirmed that Clint Eastwood was her father. Can you even imagine? Over the years she developed a close relationship with Eastwood and his other children. She even appeared on the red carpet with him for The Mule.

Kimber Eastwood

Congrats to my dear friend, Kimber Eastwood on her recent marriage! pic.twitter.com/UvwANm9N74 — Pixie Monroe (@MonroeCasting) October 20, 2014

Six years into his marriage with Maggie Johnson, Eastwood was appearing on the TV show Rawhide. It was on this show that he met a dancer and stuntwoman, Roxanne Tunis. Eastwood and Tunis began a 14-year affair that resulted in a daughter named Kimber.

Kimber has gone on to become a producer and prominent make-up artist in Hollywood. She's even worked on some of her father's films including The Mule (like a few other Eastwood children).

Scott Eastwood

Eastwood was still living with his mistress Sondra Locke when he started having an affair with a flight attendant named Jacelyn Reeves, who gave birth to Scott.

Scott was originally born Scott Clinton Reeves, taking his mother's surname. When he decided to pursue an acting career he used Reeves to avoid any nepotism in using "Eastwood." He's gone on to have an incredibly successful film career and has starred in many of his father's films; which he promises he had to audition for. He's easily the child that looks most like his father and has become the most successful in Hollywood.

Kathryn Eastwood

Born Kathryn Ann Reeves, the second child from Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves, Kathryn also went on to have a few acting parts over the years. For the most part, though, she has been out of the limelight, unlike her famous brother.

Francesca Eastwood

Despite Eastwood's relationship with Reeves, he remained with Sondra Locke until 1989. The following year, actress Frances Fisher moved in. Fisher and Eastwood had one daughter, Francesca.

Francesca was Miss Golden Globe in 2013. She has also pursued an acting career and is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend and actor, Alexander Wraith with whom she has one child.

Morgan Eastwood

The youngest of all of the Eastwood children, Morgan was the only child to come from the second marriage to Dina. She starred alongside her mother in Mrs. Eastwood & Company. She also made a couple of appearances in her father's films Changeling and Million Dollar Baby. Morgan graduated college in 2018 with her father and most of her siblings present.