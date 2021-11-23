Danica McKellar And Scott Sveslosky's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Danica McKellar is widely remembered for her time as a child star on The Wonder Years. She beat out thousands of other young girls around the country to play Winnie Cooper, the co-star and love interest of a young Fred Savage in the sweet coming of age sitcom on ABC for six seasons. As an adult, she has become one of the faces we see the most on the Hallmark Channel and she won over viewers as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. As for her personal life, her real-life love story with husband Scott Sveslosky is straight out of one of her romantic Hallmark movies.

Danica had already been married once before to composer Mike Verta. After tying the knot in 2009, they welcomed a son together, Draco. But after 3 years of marriage and 11 years together, the couple called it quits in 2012. But luckily, she was able to find love with attorney Scott Sveslosky who is a partner at the law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton in Los Angeles, California. Danica explained to Country Living that they ended up meeting the old fashioned way.

"I met Scott through friends, like people used to meet people--not online or anything. The parents of someone my son goes to school with were friends with him and said 'We want him to meet somebody nice. He's a great dad to his son and just got out of a two-year relationship and we just want him to meet somebody nice. He's such a nice guy,'" she says. "I thought, 'Okay, well, a nice guy--that's really what I want. He doesn't have to be a model or anything.' But turns out, he did used to be a model. He's everything. He's the sweetest guy ever."

After a few chats on the phone, the couple got together for coffee and Danica says that it was basically love at first sight.

"I sat down across from him for coffee and started giggling and couldn't stop. I didn't know what to say. I couldn't believe this is who I was sitting across [from]," she recalls. "We'd been talking on the phone for a little bit and my favorite book is The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra, and he'd brought it with him and underlined his favorite parts. I just already loved him and was smitten from the moment I sat down."

The happy couple said "I do" in Kauai, Hawaii in 2014 in an intimate ceremony on the beach. Draco was there, as was Scott's son Hunter from his previous marriage. The four of them completed a family vows sand ceremony, where they poured different colored sand into vases to bring back home. How sweet is that?

"I've been on cloud nine since the day I met him 11 months ago," Danica told People in 2014. "I'm the happiest I've ever been and it seems it's going to keep continuing that way."

In her spare time outside of starring in holiday TV films, Hallmark star Danica is active on social media where she occasionally gives us glimpses of Scott and Draco in everyday life. But when asked about trade secrets to her happy marriage, she said that being divorced once before really helps her appreciate what she has now.

"Life is funny. Part of the reason why I'm so good at being able to appreciate [Scott] is because I have been divorced," she explained. "I did go through that thing where you think it's forever and you think you made the right choice and you think everything's great and then it really isn't and you were really wrong. I don't want to be wrong again."

