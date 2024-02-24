Kylie Kelce Stuns in Shimmering Silver at 'First-Ever Fashion Show' in Milan

NFL fans are used to seeing Kylie Kelce in her signature Eagles gear while watching her husband, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. This week, however, she traded the stadium for the runway. Kelce traveled to Milan, Italy to take in the Alberta Ferretti fall 2024 runway show. She looked classy for the event in a silver velvet suit, a sheer mock neck shirt and black, pointed toe heels. She wore her hair down and brought with her a silver clutch to match her outfit.

no thoughts just kylie kelce at milan fashion week ? pic.twitter.com/kcScaXUnqI — Tayvis Nation ??? (@tayvisnation) February 22, 2024

The 31-year-old seemed to enjoy the show, sharing a few photos to her Instagram story. She was seated next to Jody Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion for Neiman Marcus. Khan shared a photo of the two of them, writing, "bravo @albertaferreti team for seating me next to @kykelce - i'm honored!"

Kelce reposted the photo on her story, writing, "The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!" She added, "And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack," with a laughing emoji.

Other celebrities who attended the fashion show include Ashley Graham, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Palermo and more.

Kelce joined her husband Jason, his parents Donna and Ed Kelce and Taylor Swift to support Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVIII. Although Kelce sat in the suite with her family and friends, she refused to watch the game. She shared ahead of the match that her "superstition" had kicked in, Page Six reports. Instead of watching the game, she simply watched the reactions of her friend, Sarah King, to gauge what was happening.