Kelly Clarkson is spreading some Christmas cheer just in time for the holidays with her curated holiday playlist, Kelly's Christmas Playlist, on Spotify. Clarkson created the playlist during the holidays in 2021, but she has added a batch of new songs for 2022 to get fans in the holiday spirit.

Clarkson shared the playlist via social media on over the weekend (Dec. 16), writing, "I updated my Christmas playlist to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!" It features a mix of Christmas tunes -- old and new -- and it begins with her upbeat song, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," featuring Ariana Grande. A handful of other Christmas songs by Clarkson are featured on the list, including "Under the Mistletoe" (feat. Brett Eldredge), "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," "Glow" (feat. Chris Stapleton), "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and more.

Clarkson gives country star and Christmas connoisseur Eldredge another shoutout by including his song, "Mr. Christmas," on the playlist. Plus, it's not the holidays without "Christmas Queen" Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," so Clarkson added that one to the list as well. The list boasts more female power with Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," Whitney Houston's "Joy to the World" and Amy Grant's "Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song)," among others. Additionally, the playlist features plenty of traditional Christmas carols from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams and others, making for the perfect soundtrack to anyone's holiday.

Clarkson has released two Christmas albums through the course of her career, with the most recent being When Christmas Comes Around..., which features 15 tracks (Deluxe Edition) including her duets with Eldredge, Stapleton and Grande. Clarkson has performed many of her Christmas songs live over the years, and on The Voice season 22 finale last week (Dec. 13) on NBC, she sang "Santa, Can't You Hear Me."

