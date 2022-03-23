The 12 Best Brett Eldredge Songs So Far

Originally from Paris, Illinois, Brett Eldredge hit the country music scene without looking back after making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2010. Starting as a songwriter in Nashville helped him get his name out there and ultimately secure his own record deal.

After co-writing "I Think I've Had Enough" for Gary Allan, Eldredge released his debut single "Raymond" with the help of Atlantic Records. With six studio albums under his belt and five No. 1 hits on the US Country Airplay charts, the singer-songwriter and CMA award winner isn't stopping anytime soon. It wasn't an easy road to success for the singer though. Eldredge is incredibly open about how he wouldn't be where he is today if his parents hadn't made many sacrifices to get him to shows, even if there were five people in the crowd.

Here are the 10 best Brett Eldredge songs to date.

1. "Beat of the Music"

From his debut album, Bring You Back, "Beat of the Music" is impossible not to love. The upbeat tempo and fun lyrics make this an instant hit and all of Eldredge's charm shines through in its beachy music video.

2. "Drunk on Your Love"

From the singer's second album Illinois, "Drunk on Your Love" peaked at No. 2. Eldredge even debuted the song at the wedding of fellow country singer Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line.

3. "Mean To Me"

Another No. 1 from Bring You Back, "Mean To Me" shows a different side to the singer. With plenty of upbeat pop-country tunes, this romantic ballad is a refreshing addition to his repertoire.

4. "Lose My Mind"

Another hit from Illinois, "Lose My Mind" peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Canada. This song is just fun and perfectly nails the idea that the narrator's love is driving him crazy. It's been done before, but Eldredge's approach is refreshing and addictive.

5. "Love Someone"

This infectious love song captures the feeling of a new relationship. And Eldredge even released a video featuring his BFF, his dog Edgar. What could be better?

6. "Somethin' I'm Good At"

The lead single from the singer's self-titled fourth album does not disappoint. According to Eldredge, he wrote it with the desire to just have fun and ended up with this crazy cool song. The song peaked in the top 25 on the Billboard chart, supported by this hilarious music video where the singer sets off a series of crazy events as he walks down the street.

7. "Don't Ya"

"Don't Ya" was the singer's first single to reach the top 20 on the Hot Country Songs charts. This No. 1 hit is a sincere and likable love song, which was also nominated for best Music Video by a New Artist at the American Country Awards.

8. "The Long Way"

This ballad from Brett Eldredge was written at a time when the singer was looking for love and his co-writer, Matt Rogers, was soon to be married. The result is this romantic look at growing closer to your partner by uncovering the history of their hometown.

9. "Wanna Be That Song"

Co-written by Eldredge, Ross Copperman and Scooter Carusoe, the singer first conceptualized the song as he was about to perform at the Kansas Speedway. The name came to him, and he knew he had something he wanted to say. Eldredge has said that this song embodies how he feels about love and the kind of person he is trying to be. The music video even features the historic Wrigley Field in his home state of Illinois.

10. "Baby It's Cold Outside"

We had to include this hit Christmas song featuring pop singer Meghan Trainor. From the singer's third studio album Glow which features all your favorite Christmas tunes, "Baby It's Cold Outside" stands out from the pack.

11. "Good Day"

"Good Day" was released in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, and quickly became a message of support and hope for emergency responders and those who were were affected by COVID-19. The song was co-written by Eldredge, Ian Fitchuk, and Daniel Tashian who co-produced the singer's 2020 album, Sunday Drive.

12. "Holy Water"

"Holy Water" was released as a surprise on Christmas Eve last year. The love song was co-written by Eldredge, Mark Trussell, and Heather Morgan. It is expected to be part of his new album set to be released in 2022.

"You are my holy water / you are my river deep," the country singer beautifully belts out. "Wash me away and take me higher / 'cause something about your love just sets me free."

Honorable mention songs: "Sunday Drive," "Gabrielle," "Good Day" and "Castaway"

This story previously ran on March 22, 2019.