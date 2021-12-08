Congratulations are in order for country music superstar Gary Allan after he announced his engagement to girlfriend Molly Martin on Dec. 7. The singer posted several photos of him and his now fiance on Instagram with the caption, "She said yes!!!"

One of the photos shows the singer bending down on a knee with Martin covering her mouth in total shock!

Allan also shared a photo of the gorgeous pear-shaped diamond engagement ring in which he helped design with the help of Marco Jewelers. The proposal took place at Nashville's Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and, judging by the photos, was a total success!

This will be the singer's fourth wedding after previously marrying first wife Tracy Taylor in 1987, Danette Day in 1998 and Angela Herberg in 2001. His first two marriages ended due to divorce. Herberg died by suicide in 2004. The singer has three children with Taylor.

The 54-year-old released his latest album Ruthless in 2021. He's had several hits throughout his career, including "Her Man" in 1996 and "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain) in 2012. He previously made headlines this year after announcing he had moved into the former house of late country singer Conway Twitty.

"I've lived next to this house since 2003 and I was renovating my house and I asked if I could tear some trees down in between our property, and they said 'yeah, we're moving to Florida, so we don't care.'" Allan told Country Now. "I was like, 'Wow! Are you going to sell it?' And they said, 'yeah,' and I think I bought it within like three or four texts."

The singer-songwriter is currently on tour and is set to make an appearance at Hard Rock Live in West Tulsa on Dec. 20.

