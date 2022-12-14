Kelly Clarkson and Season 21 Winners Girl Named Tom Bring Christmas Cheer to 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

The Voice concluded on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) with a performance-filled finale. And Kelly Clarkson joined in on the fun, bringing a Christmas tune along with her.

The former coach on The Voice and American Idol alum took to the stage to perform her Christmas tune, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," from her 2021 album, When Christmas Comes Around. The performance certainly brought some Christmas cheer to the show, as the stage was decked out with festive Christmas trees and other decorations. Clarkson dazzled in a blue, sparkly dress. She stood atop a platform above the band as she performed the tune, which acts as a letter to Santa asking for a new love. Clarkson's high-flying vocals soared throughout the energetic performance.

Also taking the stage on Tuesday night was Girl Named Tom, that won season 21 of The Voice on Kelly Clarkson's team. The sibling trio stayed in the Christmas spirit, singing their single, "One More Christmas," from their 2022 album of the same name. According to Music Mayhem, the song was inspired by their father, who passed away soon after they were announced as the winner's of the singing competition show. The trio certainly infused plenty of emotion into the performance, and their harmonies were perfect as they went along. They performed the song among a magical Christmas-themed stage setup featuring fog and falling snow.

Advertisement

The Voice finale featured many other performances from artists, including Breland, Kane Brown and others. The night also featured the Top 5 contestants performing with their coaches. Blake Shelton represented country well by performing "Hillbilly Bone" with Bryce Leatherwood and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow" with Brayden Lape.

The competition was tough on this season of the show, and final contestants Lape, Leatherwood, Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona were all deserving of the win. In the end, Leatherwood went home as the winner, and Blake Shelton collected his ninth win as a coach.

Related Videos