Kelly Clarkson took the stage for NBC's "Christmas at the Opry" and donned not one but two head-turning dresses for the festive event. In addition to a sparkling, fringed emerald green dress she wore to perform "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" with host Wynonna Judd, the singer and talk show host also wore a gorgeous Carolina Herrera dress to perform her own fan-favorite Christmas anthem "Underneath the Tree."

The off-the-shoulder black gown featured cut-out details along the bodice and a full, tutu-inspired tulle skirt, making it an ideal dress for elevated holiday party style. The "Since You Been Gone" singer completed the look with strappy heels and a sleek hairstyle that complimented her old Hollywood look.

Clarkson recorded "Underneath the Tree" for her 2013 holiday album Wrapped in Red. She released Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, in 2022, featuring "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" and "Under the Mistletoe," featuring Brett Eldredge. She also put a new spin on semi-controversial holiday standard "Baby It's Cold Outside" with John Legend for Legend's 2018 album A Legendary Christmas.

Other "Christmas at the Opry" performers included Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Breland, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, Adam Doleac and Brenda Lee, who performed her timeless Christmas hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time — 65 years after its release.

Clarkson has been busy this holiday season. She hosted NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which aired on Nov. 29. In addition to her hosting duties, the vocalist performed three songs during the event: "Underneath the Tree," "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," which she recorded with Ariana Grande, and "Glow," which originally featured Chris Stapleton.

The "Christmas at the Opry" special aired Thursday night (Dec. 7) on NBC. It's now streaming on Peacock. An encore will air Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.