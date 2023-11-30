Kelly Clarkson Turns Heads in White Fur Jacket at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Kelly Clarkson dressed accordingly for a chilly night, donning a stunning, white fur jacket and black gloves for her hosting gig at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. The annual event was broadcast live on Wednesday (Nov. 29) by NBC.

This year's host was in the holiday spirit, declaring "I love Christmas! I love it so much!" during the show. Clarkson was joined throughout the broadcast by "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Hoda Hotb.

Clarkson sang multiple songs, starting with the apropos "Underneath the Tree." She also flew solo on two duets from her catalog: "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," which she recorded with Ariana Grande," and "Glow," which originally featured Chris Stapleton.

Clarkson first appeared on the broadcast 20 years ago, singing "O Holy Night" in 2003.

Carly Pearce was among this year's other performers. She bundled up in white, as well, to sing Brenda Lee's seminal country holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Pearce also performed "(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag" and "O Holy Night"- a healthy blend of holiday fun and heavenly praise.

Cher also wowed the live crowd with multiple songs, including her new track "DJ Play a Christmas Song." Cher also joined Darlene Love for "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Barry Manilow performed, as well. In one of the broadcast's more tender moments, Clarkson exclaimed "I love dogs! We should be roommates!" after Manilow said that his holiday plans include spending quality time at home with his pets.

Per "Today," the tree lighting continued a nearly 100-year-long tradition. This year, it's an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce that weighs around 12 tons and is adorned by 50,000 multicolored lights. It was transported nearly 200 miles from Vestal, New York to Manhattan.