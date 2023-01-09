Kelly Clarkson Was Missing From This Week's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Fans catching The Kelly Clarkson Show can expect these things from episode to episode: a fun guest, Kelly's bubbly personality and, of course, host Kelly Clarkson. So those expecting the American Idol winner and media personality to give a great show throughout the week of Jan. 9 were a little taken aback when she was nowhere to be found.

On Jan. 8, the official Instagram account for The Kelly Clarkson Show posted a photo of "guest hosts" Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Jackie Shultz standing beside a cardboard cutout of Kelly.

Mandel, an America's Got Talent judge, first stepped up on Monday, true to the photo posted to social media, along with daughter Jackie and Crews. There was also a full slate of guests listed on the post for the next day, including Niecy Nash, Ernie Hudson, Melia Kreiling and Jessica Betts. Friday's guest even included Nick Jonas, with the star-studded week truly offering a little something for everyone.

But to that end, guests still wanted to know where Kelly is. Unfortunately, despite leaving a load of comments inquiring as to the star's whereabouts, no one has been able to decipher where the American Idol star has gone. Of course, the truth is hardly sinister. It's likely that, in all actuality, Kelly could be feeling under the weather. Or she may have had prior commitments that took her away from her show this week.

She will return to The Voice this year for season 23 after a brief, one-month hiatus, so this absence could very well be somehow related to her other gig. One thing's for sure, though: Fans are missing their fave talk show host. So whatever she's up to, here's to hoping she's finished with it soon.

