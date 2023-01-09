'American Idol' Hosts Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Head to 'Sing City' in New Season Teaser

The American Idol judges are headed to Sin City for the popular reality show's 21st season.

In a new, glamorous, high-stakes clip teasing the upcoming Idol episodes, country star Luke Bryan joins fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with show host Ryan Seacrest for a glitzy night out in Vegas.

The teaser is full of all the sights and sounds of the casinos: neon lights that spell out "Sing City," sky-high heels, glossy floors, clinking piano and bubbling champagne. The hosts throw a pair of golden dice covered in musical notes and symbols into a martini glass before the camera pans over the Idol hosts. They stare, mouths agape, at a golden American Idol slot machine.

Perry grabs the handle -- shaped like a microphone, no less -- and pulls. The result? A huge payout of Idol "bucks" that fly out and all over the hosts' heads. The quartet celebrates and gathers up the "money" as one of the bills -- revealed to be a Golden Ticket -- flies toward the screen to promote the newest season of Idol.

With season 21 primed and ready to begin Feb. 19, there's a lot to get excited about. There weren't many details about what to expect from the fun Vegas theme, but it's certainly fair to view it as hopefuls "rolling the dice" to see if they can chase a career in the recording industry.

The new season marks American Idol's sixth year airing on ABC after making the move from Fox, where it ran for 15 years. Last year's winner, country singer Noah Thompson, took home the crown after a lengthy finale. Who will emerge as the winner of this year's Idol? That remains to be seen, but there will definitely be plenty of contestants to choose from. We'll be watching along with you this February when the high-rolling competition finally gets underway.

