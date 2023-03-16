'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Feels Threatened By First Time Coach Chance the Rapper

New The Voice coach Chance the Rapper brings more to the show than hip-hop and general pop culture expertise. Like many others atop the rap game, his resume lists producer. Never one to hold back, fellow judge Kelly Clarkson freely admits to being a little intimidated by her new colleague's multi-hyphenate bonafides.

"You're a rapper, you're a singer and a producer, and it was interesting to do the Blinds with you, because I was threatened. Because I was like, 'Oh wait, what? I can't do that, like what he just did'," Clarkson admitted during Chance the Rapper's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Like, it was cool, you were, like, producing during the Blinds. That was part of your pitch. Which I didn't like. I liked it for you. I didn't like it for me."

That's high praise, considering that Clarkson's multi-talented in her own right and has surely seen it all when it comes to singing competition series.

Thus far, Chance the Rapper has filled John Legend's old role as a calming force amid the delightful chaos caused by Clarkson and Blake Shelton-- though he brings his own brand of humor to the show. He's also proven to be stiff competition for Clarkson, Shelton and fellow newcomer Niall Horan. The rap superstar's creativity when it comes to pitching ideas and providing advice for contestants makes his team tempting for even the country singers and pop crooners coveted by his co-stars.

Chance the Rapper told Today about his game plan for helping his team members reach their potential.

"My main goal in being on the show is trying to help the other artists bring themselves out in their performances," he said. "I want to give people the opportunity to show their identity to tell their story through song and stuff... It's not so much about turning them into an artist, but just giving them the platform to be themselves, sing the songs that they grew up listening to -- really just present themselves fully and America will love them. All the people on my team are great artists and great people."

