Blake Shelton and John Legend Become 'The Oddest Couple' During 'The Voice' Finale

The Voice Season 22 went out with a bang, entertaining audiences with memorable performances, announcing this year's winner and running some hilarious skits. Though crowning this year's champion was undoubtedly what most viewers came for, some of the jokes in between the serious moments were the best parts of the entire thing.

Case in point: Blake Shelton and John Legend came together for a hilarious sketch that imagined the pair as "The Oddest Couple," a parody of the 1970s sitcom The Odd Couple. Starring Tony Randall and Jack Klugman as Felix Unger and Oscar Madison, the sitcom brought two fundamentally different men with opposite personalities together to live in one apartment.

It started innocently enough, with a look backstage between The Voice hosting and coaching duties.

"Wouldn't it be great if they made a sitcom where me and John were roommates?" a grinning Shelton asks his fellow coaches.

"We're gonna do a redux of The Odd Couple," Legend replies with a laugh before the screen dissolves into a hilarious faux-sitcom opening featuring the pair. Shelton can be seen dusting off fake deer heads while Legend vacuums up Shelton's crumbs. One eats sushi, and the other pizza. But the one thing they can agree on is that The Voice is on their living room TV.

The first "episode" of the fake sitcom finds the pair decorating their home for the holidays. Shelton has a ramshackle tree with two cowboy hats for a topper, while Legend is working diligently to decorate with the "perfect" additions to their home.

"At least my side of the room looks good," Legend says with a head tilt. Then, it's time for them to discuss holiday party duties. Shelton is tasked with handling food, but his "famous dip" landed Legend in the hospital last holiday season. Yikes! Later, while vacuuming crumbs off Shelton while he snacks on chips, Legend asks if he sent out the party invites. Surprise -- or maybe not! -- Shelton did not send out the invites. The skit continues later in the show with a hilarious conclusion.

It may be quick and silly, but would this sitcom be such a bad idea? How about bringing the whole thing to life, NBC? We're guessing that plenty of The Voice viewers would tune in.

