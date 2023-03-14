The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson often battle it out for contestants to join their teams during the blind auditions, and Clarkson found a win over her fellow coach on Monday night (March 13) when she added 28-year-old Allie Keck to her roster.

Keck joined The Voice stage singing Grace Potter & the Nocturnals' classic tune "Paris (Ooh La La)." The song is a challenging one, with plenty of high notes that require a powerful voice to achieve the desired rock 'n' roll effect, but Keck delivered, and all four coaches were impressed.

Shelton was the first to hit his button and turn his chair, and he was seen rocking out to the performance. Clarkson turned her chair later in the performance, but she seemed equally enthusiastic about Keck. Although he was admittedly "rockin' like hell" to Keck's performance, Niall Horan chose not to turn his chair, but he complimented her voice and welcomed her to the show. Chance the Rapper opted to not turn his chair as well, but he also praised Keck's talent, saying she sounded "like an electric guitar."

Clarkson and Shelton, for their part, did their best to sway the Nashville-based singer to join their team. Clarkson praised Keck's voice as a mix of Janis Joplin and Ann Wilson from Heart and shared her excitement for working with the singer. Shelton expressed that Keck is a unique singer on The Voice, and he also would like the chance to work with her throughout the competition.

"I really wouldn't even want to sit here and talk about songs with you because I feel like there's just so much to learn about you and it's all about communication between an artist and their coach," Shelton said. "I want to blow it out one last time as a coach on this show, and I'd love for you to be a part of that with me, Allie."

In the end, Keck picked Clarkson, who was extremely ecstatic to be chosen. Clarkson immediately ran to the stage to hug Keck and, of course, deliver one of her signature team jackets to the singer.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.