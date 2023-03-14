Blake Shelton and the other coaches on The Voice are still in the process of assembling their teams on the singing competition show, and on Monday night's episode, Shelton scored a team member with a whole lot of grit. When 24-year-old Walker Wilson, who works as a bouncer in Nashville, took the stage to perform "Hurricane" by The Band of Heathens, Shelton looked interested.

The veteran coach waited a little while before pressing his button, listening closely to Wilson's performance. By the end of the chorus, however, he decided to turn his chair for the Tennessee native.

"I am damn proud to have you on my team," Shelton said at the end of Wilson's performance.

He then gave Wilson a few compliments about his voice and said he's already coming with song ideas for the singer.

"You have a grit to what you do," he said. "I was already thinking, like, Waylon [Jennings], or even a song like 'Ol' Red' or 'God's Country' or something like that. Just in that vein of what you just did, I could hear all kinds of options. You're on the right track with that sound, so this is going to be a lot of fun, dude."

Although coaches Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson opted to not turn their chairs for Wilson, they all shared praise for his talent and welcomed him to the competition. Horan told Wilson that he and Shelton are a "match made in Heaven," and Chance told the singer he has a "very distinct" voice. Clarkson also shared that she's a "fan" and that she would have chosen him if no one else did.

Clarkson also joked that she wanted to make sure "Grandpa" (Shelton) got the chance to have Wilson on his team.

"I just wanted to make sure he was gonna get in there and get somebody," she says.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.