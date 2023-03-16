When you think of The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, what comes to mind? Her powerhouse vocals? Her easygoing attitude? Or maybe you think about all the amazing covers she's performed during her "Kellyoke" segment on her talk show? Whatever the case may be, when Kelly's name comes up, you know you're in for something great.

So we know we're on the same page with this Twitter user, who explains exactly why it is we feel the way we do about Clarkson, who always leaves us feeling those warm and fuzzies every time we think of her.

i love when kelly clarkson is trending because it never gives me anxiety, i automatically know she either did something nice or sang the hell out of a song — intrusive thot (@coolmom42069) March 14, 2023

Tweeting their thoughts on the performer, @coolmom42069 wrote, "i love when kelly clarkson is trending because it never gives me anxiety, i automatically know she either did something nice or sang the hell out of a song." No lies detected. When we see celeb names trending on social media, we typically think they must have passed away (always an unfortunate happening) or they got caught up in something negative. Kelly, though? She's remaining in her lane, moisturized and unbothered. And not bothering anyone. Just living her life, being impossibly cool.

Think about it. People not only love Clarkson for her incredible talent but also for her down-to-earth and relatable personality. She's been in the public eye for over two decades now, and yet she's managed to maintain a reputation as a genuinely kind, approachable, and non-problematic figure in the entertainment industry.

One of the main reasons people find the American Idol winner to be so non-problematic is her authenticity. She has always been open about her struggles, both personally and professionally. She's shared her experiences with body image issues, the pressures of fame, and even her difficult divorce. By being so candid, she's made it easier for fans to relate to her, and they admire her for facing these challenges head-on.

Additionally, Kelly is known for her strong work ethic and dedication to her craft. She's continuously released music and stayed involved in the industry, all while maintaining a level of humility and gratitude that's refreshing to see. Fans appreciate that she doesn't take her success for granted and that she remains down-to-earth despite her fame.

Let's face it. From what we can tell, Kelly is a national treasure, and we know we can always rely on her to bring a smile to our faces.

