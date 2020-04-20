Keith Urban Digitally Clones Himself for Mind-Bending 'Higher Love' Cover

For his contribution to Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home concert, a televised musical event that raised over $127 million for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization, Keith Urban added his own spin to Steve Winwood's 1986 classic "Higher Love."

For an added full band effect, one of the best entertainers in popular music "cloned" himself, with editing tricks making it look like two other Keiths backed the real McCoy.

While the original Urban thanked healthcare workers and others putting it all on the line during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, his wife Nicole Kidman hugged one of the clones and the third Urban (let's call him "Left Keith") just looked proud to be there.

The televised special aired last Saturday night (April 18) and featured livestream performances by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, the duo of John Legend and Sam Smith, co-organizer Lady Gaga and numerous other musical acts and celebs.

Performances involving country music stars included Maren Morris and Hozier's rendition of recent No. 1 hit "The Bones" and Kacey Musgraves' heartfelt performance of "Rainbow."

As for Urban's song selection, co-writer Winwood cut the original version with guest vocalist Chaka Khan. His recording topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won two Grammy awards: Record of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. The song was later given new life by Whitney Houston in 1990 and Nick Jonas in 2005. Even before getting the pop-country treatment by Urban, the song resurfaced in 2019 when Norwegian DJ Kygo's tropical house version of Houston's recording topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, making it Houston's highest charting posthumous release.