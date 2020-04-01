Taylor Swift Keeps Nashville Record Store Afloat With Donation

Like a lot of beloved small businesses around the country, Nashville record store Grimey's New & Preloved Music faces uncharted challenges and an uncertain future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yet fortunately for co-owner Doyle Davis, a generous donation from country singer-songwriter turned pop star Taylor Swift supplied the store with money for each employee and three months' worth of health care.

"We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," Davis told Rolling Stone. "I didn't even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she's trying to help a beloved small business in her city.

"Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our health care costs for our group-insurance plan," he continued. "It's a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this."

Although Grimey's is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, the store is in the process of adding more mail order options to its website, including records, t-shirts and gift certificates.

Swift's kind act adds to her reputation as one of the few music industry celebs who's as generous as country music legend Dolly Parton. Ever since the entertainment world in Music City and beyond got put on pause, Swift has gifted at least two struggling fans $3,000.

