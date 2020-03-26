Taylor Swift's spirit of giving helped at least two women struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Samantha Jacobson received a surprise message from Twitter user @TaylorSwift13 after posting on Tumblr that she regrets not being able to donate to Swift-approved charity Feeding America.

"Because of COVID-19 my job, my only source of income, is closed for a minimum of 30 days," wrote Jacobson, a cocktail server at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. "I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn. If anyone happens to be able to donate and has it in their hearts to do so, anything really really helps with bills right now."

Swift found it in her heart to ask Jacobson for her Paypal address so the pop star could gift a loyal fan with $3,000.

Holly Turner, a New York-based music photographer and graphic designer, tweeted a similar story about a Tumblr encounter with Swift.

In Turner's case, our current social distancing scenario and the halting of the live music industry made the already daunting task of affording an NYC apartment feel impossible until Swift saw her hard-luck story on social media and offered another $3,000 gift.

"I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this...," she told E! Online. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

Both acts of kindness fall in line with Swift's reputation as one of the most generous stars in all of pop culture. In recent years, Swift rewarded fans going through scary times with sizable student loan payments.

