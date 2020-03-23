Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Welcome Baby Boy

Maren Morris and her husband, country music singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, have welcomed their baby boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd, to the world on March 23.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," the country star shared on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Morris posted a video of herself dancing to Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line (Shake, Señora)."

"Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby," the "GIRL" singer joked.

Earlier this month, Morris performed at the Houston Rodeo while 9 months pregnant.

Morris made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram back in October, sharing a maternity photo.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the "GIRL" headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris wrote. "See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻"

Hurd also shared the news on social media."Look at her...can't believe it," Hurd wrote. "See you in March, baby!"

Look at her...can’t believe it. See you in March, baby! pic.twitter.com/sQZrFcJl18 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 22, 2019

In 2019, Morris told People that she and Hurd were excited to start a family.

"If you're gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he's such a kid himself," Morris told People. "I love his family, and he loves my family, so we've definitely had those conversations, and they've been really fun and exciting."

Morris and Hurd got engaged in 2017 and were married on March 24, 2018 in an outdoor ceremony in Nashville. The two artists first met in Nashville when they were both burgeoning songwriters.

