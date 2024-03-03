Katy Perry Meets 'Sis' in Lookalike 'Idol' Family Member: 'The Prototype'

It's not uncommon for "American Idol" judges to meet the family members of contestants after their auditions, but one recent family member meeting threw the judges for a loop. After hearing an audition from country singer Dawson Slade, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie invited Slade's mother Lindsay to the stage. When she walked out, they were shocked by how much she looks like Perry.

"Is that your sister, Katy?" Bryan asked.

Perry responded with an exclamatory, "Oh my God!" Lindsay then said, "Hi sis."

When Perry and Lindsay posed together, it became glaringly clear that they are each other's doppelgänger. Although Perry is quite taller, they share the same blue eyes, brunette hair and striking features.

Perry then joked that Lindsay is the "prototype" from which she came.

"Idol" shared the moment on their social media accounts, and fans agreed that the two could be twins. One fan wrote, "Better take a DNA test! I bet they're related somehow!" Another commented, "No cause why does she look more like Katy than Katy herself??"

A social media user named Allison, who identified herself as Lindsay's sister, also commented.

"My Gorgeous Sissy!! We always told her she looked like Katy Perry for years," she wrote.

Season 22 will be Perry's last season as a judge on "Idol." The pop singer broke the news during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"This fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," Perry told the host. "So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol.'"

"I love 'Idol' so much," Perry continued. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Season 22 of "American Idol" premiered on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 18, and it finds the judges traveling the country looking for the brightest young talent. The judges have already send many standout singers through to Hollywood, including the granddaughter of country music royalty Loretta Lynn, Emmy Russell.