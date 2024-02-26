'American Idol': Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Fights Back Tears While Performing Original Song

Emmy Russell comes from one of country music's first families.

As teased the prior week, a relative of a music legend auditioned on Sunday's (Feb. 25) episode of "American Idol." It quickly became a poorly-kept secret, with word spreading online that Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, would be the notable auditioner.

Emmy "came in like a mouse" as judge Katy Perry put it, meaning that the member of one of country music's first families was clearly shy. However, the judges heard Russell loud and clear when she revealed who her grandmother was.

"I think there's a reason why I'm a little timid," Emmy said ahead of her audition. "It's because I want to own my voice."

One of Lynn's twin daughters and a former member of country duo The Lynns alongside her identical sister Peggy, Patsy Russell is Emmy's mom. She was there for the audition and spoke with the "Idol" crew during the audition.

"I think that when you come from a musical family, the shadow is so big," Patsy said. "How do I fill those shoes? The deal is you don't. You make your own shadow."

Indeed, Emmy cast her own shadow while playing piano and singing her original composition about eating disorders, "Skinny."

By the song's end, not just Emmy but also all three judges were fighting back tears.

Ultimately, all three judges said "yes," sending the 24-year-old Nashville native to Hollywood.

Emmy came to "Idol" with singing experience. As she told the judges, she grew up singing with her legendary grandmother. Since then, she's made a few noteworthy appearances. Back in October of 2022, she and Lukas Nelson, one of Willie Nelson's sons, sang "Lay Me Down" at Lynn's memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry. On April 13, 2023, Emmy made her official Opry debut.