Johnny Cash's Children: Where Are They Today?

To the world of country music, Johnny Cash was the legendary American country singer-songwriter who sang hits like "I Walk The Line," "Ring of Fire," and "Folsom Prison Blues." But to John Carter, Rosanne, Cindy, Tara and Kathy, he was just dad.

With his marriage to June Carter Cash being so public, they kept their children away from the spotlight. Here is a look into their lives and where they are now.

Rosanne Cash

The eldest child of Johnny and his first wife, Vivian Liberto, Rosanne Cash, was born on May 24, 1955. Like her father, Rosanne grew up to captivate audiences all over the world. Her father recorded one of her songs, "Love Has Lost Again," for his album One Piece at a Time. It was Rosanne's first professionally recorded piece of work.

In the '80s, she had a handful of chart-topping singles that landed on both the country and pop charts. In 1981, her song "Seven Year Ache" was a breakthrough in her career; it topped the country charts and landed her in the Top 30 on the pop singles chart.

In 1985, she won her first Grammy award for her single "I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me." Today, she is still winning awards and has received 12 Grammy nominations.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Kathy Cash

Shortly have Rosanne was born, Johnny and Vivian welcomed baby girl number two, Kathy Cash, on April 6, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Though she didn't make a career in country music, she did make a splash in the entertainment industry. She has been married to Jimmy Tittle since 1982, and together they have two children, along with her son from a previous marriage. In 2016, Kathy made a big-screen appearance in the comedy film, What's the Matter with Gerald?, written by her son, Dustin Tittle, and son-in-law, Matt Riddlehoover.

Cindy Cash

On July 29, 1959, they welcomed their third daughter, Cindy Cash. Just like her father and big sis, Cindy found her place in music too. She often joined with her father and stepmother, June Carter Cash, on stage.

She was a part of the group The Next Generation, with other country superstars' daughters: Conway Twitty's daughter Cathy Twitty, Loretta Lynn's daughter Patsy Lynn and George Jones and Tammy Wynette's daughter Georgette Jones.

Cindy also appeared in a few films: The Cradle Will Fall (1983), My Darling Vivian (2020), and Johnny Cash's America (2008).

Tara Cash

Tara is the youngest daughter of Johnny and Vivian. In 2014, she released a book titled Recollections by J.R. Cash: Childhood Memories of Johnny Cash.

In 1995, Tara gifted her father a book titled Dad, Share Your Life With Me. Over the course of a year, Johnny filled the book with his memories and returned a book full of life to his daughter.

Tara chose some of her favorite family photos to be featured in the book. "This book tells the story of a young boy, his home life, his friends and family, his dedication to work, and where all of his hopes and dreams came alive in Dyess, Arkansas," Tara said.

John Carter Cash

After Johnny and Vivian got a divorce, Johnny famously married singer-songwriter June Carter Cash. They welcomed their first and only child John Carter Cash into the world on March 3, 1970, blending their families to include seven children altogether.

John has been immersed in music all of his life and grew up to be a singer-songwriter himself. He works as a record producer and won a Grammy in 1999 with his mother's album Press On.

He has worked with Loretta Lynn, Brooks & Dunn, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and so many more.

In 2011, he released a book that shows a more personal side of his father, House of Cash: The Legacies of My Father Johnny Cash.

As the children of "the man in black," the Cash-Carter Family is a large part of country music history.

Related Videos