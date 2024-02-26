'Idol': 17-Year-Old Farm Hand Earns Golden Ticket with Two Country Songs

The judges of "American Idol" are still traveling the country and picking out the best talent to send to Hollywood, and on Sunday night's episode, they met a 17-year-old who has "lived a lot of life." Alabama native Dawson Slade works as a farm hand in Goodlettsville, Tenn., and in addition to his gig on the farm, he's a full-time musician and "full-time dad." The judges were surprised when he mentioned that he's a dad, and he introduced his son as Stetson Slade.

During a pre-audition package featuring footage of himself and his son, Slade mentioned that being a musician is "the dream."

"I've got a lot of nerves going on right now, but I told myself, 'Just gotta remember why you're doing it this and who you're doing it for and not just yourself,'" he said.

Back in the audition, Slade launched into a rendition of Lee Ann Womacks' "I Hope You Dance," which Katy Perry called a "smart" choice. He sang the first verses and chorus of the song. The judges were pleased with the performance, but they were left wanting more.

"You've got a great voice, a great timbre, a great country thing to you," Perry said. "You're just not giving it the attack. I want attack."

Bryan said the performances was too "linear," meaning it stayed in the same vocal place for the whole performance. He also called it "calm and safe."

Richie then gave his remarks.

"Truthfully, as much I want to celebrate, I think you need to really put more time in," Richie said. He then went ahead and issued "no" vote to Slade.

Although Perry and Bryan wanted more from the performance, they weren't willing to give their decision quite yet. They asked for another song from Slade, and he sang Justin Moore's "Somebody Else Will." Perry coached him as he sang, encouraging him to give it more power. That rendition was enough for Perry to send him through, and although Bryan looked conflicted, he, too, gave a "yes" vote.

"American Idol" airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.