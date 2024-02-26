"American Idol" may only be in its second week, but have the judges already found the winner of Season 22? Luke Bryan thinks it's a possibility after an audition from 21-year-old Abi Carter.

The Indio, Calif., singer took to the stage on Sunday's episode, introducing herself as the second oldest from a big family of seven children. After chatting a bit about her upbringing in the Coachella Valley, Carter took to the piano to sing Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" from the 2023 motion picture, "Barbie." As a beloved song that took home the Song of the Year award at the 2024 Grammys, the expectations for Carter's rendition were high.

Carter showcased her delicate falsetto voice — similar to Eilish's — as she began the song. However, not long into the rendition, she began the make the song her own by letting her full voice come through and adding subtle yet complex vocal runs. Carter also infused plenty of emotion into the song, leaving the judges looking on in awe.

When Carter finished the song, the judges immediately gave her a standing ovation, but they weren't the only ones impressed. For the first time on "Idol," the crew behind the scenes also put their hands together to applaud Carter. The singer immediately welled up with tears as Perry approached her.

"What were you made for? You were made for this," Perry said as she hugged Carter. "100 percent."

As Perry and Carter had a moment, Bryan looked to Richie and made a bold statement.

"That may be the winner of 'American Idol,"" he said.

Perry then turned to Bryan and Richie and said that Carter must be a future Top 10 contender. Bryan then repeated his prediction that Carter just may win the entire competition.

The judges didn't even need to take a vote. Perry presented Carter with the golden ticket and Carter's family came in to celebrate with her.

"American Idol" airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.