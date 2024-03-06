Josh Lucas Is Totally Doing the John Dutton Voice in New Montana Thriller 'Blood for Dust'

Josh Lucas nailed his portrayal of Young John Dutton in "Yellowstone." And it appears the filmmakers behind the upcoming thriller "Blood for Dust" agree.
In the official trailer for "Blood for Dust," Lucas retains the rough, intimidating, almost Batman-sque voice he brought to the "Yellowstone" flashbacks, where he played a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.
"Now I'm going to say this once," he growls, pressing Scoot McNairy's terror-stricken face into his desk. "We are in a deal — or everything you love will die."
The official logline for the film reads: "Cliff (McNairy), a former salesman with a checkered past, is pulled back into a life of crime after losing his job. Desperate to keep his family afloat, he's lured by his old colleague, Ricky (Kit Harington), into trafficking drugs and guns for a cartel. As Cliff delves deeper, his once straight-laced life turns into a high-stakes game of survival in this gripping thriller hailed as "Breaking Bad meets Fargo."
"Blood for Dust" premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023 and critics have given it a commendable 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Bolstered by a strong, poker-faced ensemble with the good sense to underplay whatever menace each brings to the table, 'Blood for Dust' does a fine job of making a familiar gambit feel unpredictable." says Peter Debruge of Variety.
The Avenue picked up distribution rights in March and the film is set for a wide release on April 19, 2024.
Harrington is best known for his portrayal of Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones." McNairy is known for his roles in acclaimed films like "Argo" and "12 Years a Slave."
READ MORE: 'Yellowstone' Fans Think Josh Lucas Should Take Over John Dutton Role Amid Rumors of Kevin Costner Conflict
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.