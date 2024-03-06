Josh Lucas Is Totally Doing the John Dutton Voice in New Montana Thriller 'Blood for Dust'

Lucas plays a strong arm of the cartel in this bullet-riddled thriller, which hits theaters April 19.

Josh Lucas nailed his portrayal of Young John Dutton in "Yellowstone." And it appears the filmmakers behind the upcoming thriller "Blood for Dust" agree.

In the official trailer for "Blood for Dust," Lucas retains the rough, intimidating, almost Batman-sque voice he brought to the "Yellowstone" flashbacks, where he played a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

"Now I'm going to say this once," he growls, pressing Scoot McNairy's terror-stricken face into his desk. "We are in a deal — or everything you love will die."

The official logline for the film reads: "Cliff (McNairy), a former salesman with a checkered past, is pulled back into a life of crime after losing his job. Desperate to keep his family afloat, he's lured by his old colleague, Ricky (Kit Harington), into trafficking drugs and guns for a cartel. As Cliff delves deeper, his once straight-laced life turns into a high-stakes game of survival in this gripping thriller hailed as "Breaking Bad meets Fargo."

Lucas plays John, a strong arm of the cartel. And he looks right at home amidst the backdrop of cattle ranches and familiar terrain — like "Yellowstone," "Blood for Dust" was also filmed in Montana.