'Blood for Dust': Everything to Know About Kit Harington + Josh Lucas' Montana-Set Thriller

Yellowstone's Josh Lucas and Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington are headed west for the brutal new Montana-set crime thriller Blood for Dust, which premiered at this month's Tribeca Film Festival. Set in the 1990s during an unforgiving Rocky Mountain winter, the Fargo-esque tale follows Scoot McNairy (True Detective), a traveling salesman who reconnects with an old colleague and gets caught up in a drug-smuggling turf war with Josh Lucas' American cartel leader. Early reviews indicate we may just have the next great neo-Western crime saga on our hands. Here's what we know so far about Blood for Dust.

Who's Behind Blood for Dust?

Directed by Emmy nominee Rod Blackhurst (Amanda Knox), with a script by Blackhurst and David Ebeltoft (the pair won a Tribeca Audience Award for their 2016 sci-fi horror pic Here Alone), reviewers are calling Blood for Dust a crime epic on par with Taylor Sheridan's Oscar-nominated 2016 pic Hell or High Water and the Emmy-winning modern classic Breaking Bad.

What Is Blood for Dust About?

Blood for Dust follows traveling salesman Cliff (Scoot McNairy), an ex-criminal whose effort to go straight has failed miserably. When Cliff loses his job, he reunites with his former partner-in-crime Ricky (Kit Harington), a reckless smuggler running drugs and guns through the snowcapped Rocky Mountains. When the pair double-cross terrifying local cartel leader John (Josh Lucas), they find themselves in a fight to the death.

Kit Harington, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as the doomed hero Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones, is ready to drop the good-guy act. "It's fun playing a baddie, I think," the actor teased in a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I spent a long time playing the epitome of a good, honest human, trying to do the right thing that everyone's rooting for. And maybe this is a reaction to the length of time I was doing that. But I think that there's sometimes a bit more room for play in those characters in the dark, more twisted, antagonistic characters."

Who's in the Cast of Blood for Dust?

Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas topline a small, but superb ensemble, which includes True Detective's Stephen Dorff as Gus, Cliff's reformed old friend. Grey's Anatomy alum Nora Zehetner also stars as Cliff's devoted wife Amy.

