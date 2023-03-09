HBO Shares First Look of Jodie Foster in 'True Detective: Night Country'

Popular HBO thriller True Detective is officially returning for a fourth season, and this time, Oscar-winner Jodie Foster is leading the cast. The popular anthology series follows a different murder investigation each season led by a seasoned detective. Past stars have included the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Vince Vaughn and Mahershala Ali. Foster, fondly known for playing FBI Agent Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs, feels like the perfect female lead for True Detective's next chapter, True Detective: Night Country.



Season four features Foster as Detective Liz Danvers, who works alongside Detective Evangeline Navarro (Keli Reis) to find a group of men who have disappeared from an Alaska research facility. The photo shared by HBO of the two actors on set makes the new season look equally cold and mysterious as they investigate the disappearance in the arctic Alaskan landscape. The two detectives must unravel the town's history in order to fully unravel the truth behind their case. HBO hasn't revealed much else about the premise but that's enough to reel us in for the premiere which is coming at some point in 2023.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CosF-znrKGT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=11cbd4ff-5656-485d-a620-fff0055e4945



A few additional peeks of the new season were featured in HBO's 2023 sizzle reel that introduced all of their returning series as well as new shows on the horizon this year. We only got to see Foster a few times in the midst of her investigation, but have a feeling it's going to be worth the wait. This will be the first True Detective season not written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto with Issa López stepping in as showrunner. The rest of the cast of the new season is rounded out by John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.





