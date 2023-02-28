Matthew McConaughey Shares Sweet Family Moment With Sons in Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey: beloved actor, educator, and doting dad. On Sunday, the star was captured doing a little bit of barber work on his 10-year-old son Livingston's long brown hair.



Wife Camila Alves McConaughey shared a rare snap of the actor with Livingston and his older son, Levi, 14. In the photo, McConaughey can be seen focusing deeply on his handiwork with a pair of scissors.



Livingston is sitting in a chair in front of his father with locks of hair on the floor behind him, looking a bit concerned about his father's impromptu styling. He's clad in a black cape, and the family dog is looking on.



To their right, Levi is looking over at McConaughey's cutting job. It's hard to tell if the boys think Dad is doing a great job or if they should be worried about the final style.



Camila captioned the photo, "Then this happened...," with rotating green and yellow heart emoji.



Though the moment was undoubtedly adorable, it's an especially rare one as we don't often see photos of McConaughey and family in moments like these. And with how busy the actor is, it's hard to know whether he's got too much going on to sit down and share looks at his family time, or if he's got surprises up his sleeve he can't share just yet.



While rumors have been flying about the actor's potential role in a rumored Yellowstone reboot, he's also in Netflix's animated series Agent Elvis, which reimagines the King of Rock 'n' Roll as a secret agent. McConaughey seems to be everywhere yet again, which, of course, is alright, alright, alright with us. (McConaissance 2.0, anyone?)



It's nice to see the actor taking a bit of a break and hanging out with his family, regardless of the projects he has going on. Hopefully, we get to see a few more snaps like this one in the future.