Jennifer Aniston Honors Adam Sandler at People's Choice Awards: 'Brother From Another Mother'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were friendship goals at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, where Sandler was honored with the People's Icon award.

In a surprise appearance, Aniston took the stage to introduce Sandler, whom she called her "brother from another mother." The duo have been friends for decades and have collaborated on a number of hit comedies, including "Just Go With It" (2011) and Netflix's "Murder Mystery" movies.

"Tonight, I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," the "Friends" star began.

Aniston, 55, continued with a summary of Sandler's remarkable career, from "Saturday Night Live" to blockbuster comedy films to critical acclaim in recent dramatic work like "Uncut Gems."

"Seemingly everything he touched turned to gold, and I was lucky enough to be in a few of them," Aniston continued. "And yet in all of this extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots; he's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting. He created a world where he brings them into his movies — basically getting to hang out with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented and hilarious writers and actors out there."

The "Happy Gilmore" star didn't disappoint in his acceptance speech, jokingly reciting a speech he wrote for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive award and sending the audience into a fit of laughs. "My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive," he began. "Can I get a 'Hell, yeah'?"

Sandler, 57, continued the bit while Aniston stood behind him onstage, giggling and appearing to tear up. The camera also panned to Sandler's wife, Jackie, who looked on with love as her husband joked about his own Sexiest Man-worthy romantic prowess.

"I am trying to be gracious, PEOPLE Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: 'It's about freaking time!'"

Finally, though, Sandler got serious and expressed his gratitude for his fans. "Thank you for all the amazing times we've had together," he said. "Let's keep 'em coming."

