Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Are All Smiles on People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler looked adorably in love on the red carpet for the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Sandler, who's being honored with the People's Icon Award, traded his usual low-key style for a navy blue suit (though he kept his signature sneaks). Jackie Sandler, an actor and producer, wore a classic little black dress with white trim.

Adam and Jackie Sandler met on the set of "Big Daddy" in 1999 and married in 2003. The couple shares two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary last year.

"Happy 2oth my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," Sandler wrote on Instagram in 2023. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."

Sandler is the sixth recipient of the People's Choice Icon Award. Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Ryan Reynolds are previous recipients.

Aniston, Sandler's friend and frequent co-star, presented Sandler with the award.

"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on 'Saturday Night Live' more than 30 years ago," Jen Neal, executive vice president, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honor him with this year's People's Icon Award."

The "50 First Dates," "The Wedding Singer" and "Uncut Gems" star was recently honored with The Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize.

The People's Choice Awards, hosted by actor Simu Liu, air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.