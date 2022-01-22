Why Working With Dolly Parton Made Jennifer Aniston 'Burst Into Tears'

Though Dolly Parton never technically appeared in the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin', she served at film's true inspiration. Her music scores the charming coming-of-age story, featuring pageant queens and drag queens, about a teenager who idolizes the country singer. Parton even contributed six new songs to the soundtrack. Among them, a collaboration with one of the Dumplin' stars, Jennifer Aniston! Of that recording experience, Aniston called it "terrifying... I just burst into tears!" Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained how emotional it was to sing alongside an icon like Dolly Parton. For her part though, Parton says Aniston handled the experience "like a pro."

' Dumplin' '

The 2018 Netflix film Dumplin' follows the story of an outcast Texas teenager named Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald). Rather than participate in pageants -- much to the chagrin of her mother Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), a former beauty queen -- Willowdean finds her true outlet in the music of Dolly Parton. She signs up for her local beauty pageant as a form of protest and helps to revolutionize her small town in the process. Beauty pageant and drag queen hi-jinx ensue.

About That Aniston-Parton Collab...

The song "Push and Pull" off the Dumplin' soundtrack features vocals from the movie's central co-stars, Macdonald and Aniston, backing up the country music legend herself: Dolly Parton. Listen to Parton and Aniston discuss the experience above, and hear "Push and Pull" below.

"Push and Pull"

Though Dumplin' is no longer a new film, the soundtrack is still an excellent source for some fresh Dolly content. Props to Jennifer Aniston and her up-and-coming co-star Danielle Macdonald for filling out "Push and Pull."

A Threesome Fantasy?!

As if that Dumplin' content was not enough to link these two beloved stars, apparently Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean has his own thoughts about the duo. Parton appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show back in 2018 to plug Dumplin', when the conversation took a fascinating turn. Speaking about Aniston, Parton said:

"I love her to death... My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome."

It's no wonder why this admission was quickly trending on social media. (Especially considering Dean is notoriously private.) And Parton obviously has a sense of humor about the whole thing. She went on to embarrass her husband further, sharing, "He can't even get it up to pee much less get it up for three!" Oh, Dolly...

This article was origially published in June of 2021.

