The 23-year-old actress has already made a mark with her roles in '1883,' '1923,' and 'Masters of the Air.'

Those who settled in for the grand two-episode launch of "Masters of the Air" might have spotted a familiar face in the opening bar scene — Marge Spencer, the girlfriend of Maj. Gale Cleven (Austin Butler). Spencer is played by actress Isabel May, who seems to have carved out a niche in Hollywood playing old-fashioned beauties: May also played Elsa Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" (2021) and "1923" (2022-2024).

The Apple TV+ Original "Masters of the Air" has soared beyond its colossal expectations. This awe-inspiring miniseries comes from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman — a trio renowned for their dominance of WWII cinema, including "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," which respectively explored the European and Pacific theaters of the war. "Masters of the Air" joins these titans as a worthy companion series, continuing their legacy of elevating the miniseries to an art form. Stepping into such monumental shoes is no small feat, but a potent mix of gifted performers, a rumored $300 million budget and the Spielberg/Hanks/Goetzman touch has made it possible. Fans and critics alike praise "Masters of the Air" for doing what its sibling series did best: Unflinchingly portraying the horrors of war with gritty realism and fastidious attention to detail.

In "Masters of the Air," May plays a crucial role in bringing to life the story of Marge Spencer, a real person who met a tragic and untimely end. Scroll through to learn more about May, including details about her personal life and career.

Isabel May's Career

Born in November 2000, Isabel May blossomed into an American actress who's been carving a unique space for herself in the Hollywood landscape.

May's journey to stardom wasn't a straight shot. After three years of auditions and no roles to show for it, she and her parents made a game-changing decision. Swapping traditional school for online classes in 10th grade, May zeroed in on her acting ambitions. This pivot paid off just six months later, when she landed the role of Katie in "Alexa & Katie," a feat she achieved with little acting experience and training. Her trajectory continued upward as she joined the cast of "Young Sheldon," playing the object of affection for Sheldon's brother Georgie.

May showcased her versatility in the indie film "Let's Scare Julie" — a daring, 90-minute single-shot production about a Halloween prank gone awry, filmed in 2018. Her performance in "Run Hide Fight" turned heads at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2020.

2021 was a pivotal year for May. She captivated audiences as Elsa Dutton in "1883," a role that earned her rave reviews and a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's list of Hollywood's most promising young stars. Her portrayal of Elsa's journey continued as the narrator in "1923." Her portrayal in "1883" earned her the Outstanding Actress in a Made for Television Movie/Limited-Series at the 24th Women's Image Network Awards. The same year, she added a sprinkle of romance to her portfolio with "I Want You Back."

May was poised to join the DC Extended Universe in "Wonder Twins" alongside KJ Apa. However, the project fell through due to budget cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery. Undeterred, she soon found herself in the lead role opposite Casey Affleck in the indie thriller "The Smack." By 2023, May was once again making waves, this time starring opposite Jurnee Smollett in the Lionsgate thriller "Sunflower." With her turn as Marge Spencer in "Masters of the Air," May's trajectory in the world of acting is a testament to resilience and adaptability, making her one to watch as she continues to enchant and captivate on both the big and small screens.

Isabel May in '1883' and '1923'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "1883" and "1923."

May plays Elsa Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923." In the latter series, Dutton serves as the narrator.

Born to James and Margaret Dutton, homesteaders seeking a brighter future in Montana, Elsa Dutton was born on April 9, 1866, just after the American Civil War. Raised on a farm alongside her younger brother, John, Elsa's life took a dramatic turn when her family left Tennessee, later welcoming another brother, Spencer. Tragedy struck early when her aunt Claire and cousin Mary Abel, who were set to join their northward journey, met with grim fates: Mary Abel perished at the hands of rebels; and Claire, wracked with grief, took her own life.

Elsa's brother John eventually worked for their uncle Jacob Dutton, marrying Emma and fathering Jack Dutton, who would continue the family legacy with his son, John Dutton III, managing the ranch in the 21st century.

Elsa's love life was as tumultuous as her family's journey. She fell for Ennis, a cowhand on their wagon train; and despite initial skepticism, her father James blessed their relationship. Their happiness was short-lived, as Ennis was fatally shot by bandits. Later, Elsa found solace with Sam, a Comanche warrior, developing a deep bond marked by shared adventures and a mutual affection that earned her the nickname "Lightning with the Yellow Hair." Although they planned a future together, Elsa's family decided to move on to Oregon. She left with her family, planning to return someday and reunite with Sam.

Fate, however, had other plans. During their journey to Oregon, the wagon train encountered the aftermath of a massacre, leading to a tragic encounter with a Lakota war party. In a desperate bid to protect her fellow travelers, Elsa was struck by an arrow.

Elsa's final days were marked by the realization that the arrow had damaged her liver, sealing her fate. Choosing to spend her last moments in Paradise Valley, she lay in her father's arms, reminiscing about their earliest memories before succumbing to her injuries.

Isabel May in 'Masters of the Air'

We are introduced to May's Marge Spencer in the first episode of "Masters of the Air." She is the love interest of protagonist Maj. Gale Cleven, who promises to write her while he serves in the Bloody 100th bomber squadron — a real-life group of American bomber crews that sustained massive casualties while bringing the war to Hitler's doorstep. Cleven keeps her photo in his cockpit, which may be all we see of her for the remainder of the nine-episode series. According to IMDb, the first episode is the only one in which May appears.

In real life, Cleven married Spencer when he returned from the war. Tragically, she died of a suspected brain aneurysm in the early 1950s. Although Cleven eventually remarried, he never got over Marge's untimely death.