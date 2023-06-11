'Indiana Jones' Then & Now: Looking Back at the Iconic 80s Cast 40 Years Later

Action, adventure, and grabbing your iconic fedora just in the nick of time are synonymous with the name Indiana Jones. For years, we've followed the always daring pursuits of Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones as he hunts down artifacts, outruns boulders, narrowly escapes the villains, and, of course, saves the girl. With Hollywood powerhouses George Lucas and Steven Spielberg behind the helm, it's no surprise that the film franchise has turned into a pop culture phenomenon that spans generations.

While set in the 1930s, the original trilogy took place throughout the 1980s, with the fourth installment being released in 2008. After patiently waiting for over a decade, fans are finally getting the fifth and final installment of Indy's story, which is set to hit theaters in June 2023. To celebrate the end of an era, let's take a look at where the cast members from the first three movies are now.

Harrison Ford

The face behind Indiana Jones has always been Harrison Ford. As the legendary archeology professor and professor of adventure, Ford has been delighting us with his daring stunts and quick witticism since 1981 when Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was released. Even though it's been a long time since he's donned the brown fedora, Ford told Variety that he always knew he'd reprise the role one more time.

Now 80, his upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the first action film from a major studio to star someone his age as the hero. It's something director James Mangold didn't want to sweep under the rug. "The mistake you can make in movies is when someone is of a ripe age, but the movie continues this charade that they're not that old," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Every challenge he faces is through the reality of what someone of that age would be dealing with."

Advertisement

In addition to finishing out the Indiana Jones franchise, Ford also recently starred in a few hits on the small screen, including Apple TV's Shrinking with Jason Segal and Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1923 with Helen Mirren.

Karen Allen

As Indiana Jones' first romantic interest and fierce sidekick, Karen Allen stole our hearts as the iconic Marion Ravenwood in Raiders of the Lost Ark. She reprised her role in the 2008 movie Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where it was revealed that she and Jones had a son together.

Outside of the Indy universe, Allen has enjoyed a long career in both film and on Broadway. She's starred in other 70s, 80s, and 90s hits like Starman, National Lampoon's Animal House, and Sandlot. Now 71, Allen appears to have cut back on her acting to run her Massachusetts-based textile company, Karen Allen Fiber Arts.

Paul Freeman

The villain of Raiders earned himself a place in the hearts of fans everywhere. Paul Freeman's portrayal of René Emile Belloq, an archaeologist-turned-thief who goes head to head with Indiana Jones, made this U.K. actor a household name.

Advertisement

The role was Freeman's breakout in Hollywood, but he continued to find success on the big and small screen throughout the decades. He's appeared in other films like Without a Clue and Hot Fuzz and had notable recurring roles such as Martin Daniels on the romance TV series Yesterday's Dreams. More recently, he played Warren Byrne in the Amazon Prime crime drama Absentia.

Kate Capshaw

Who could forget that scream? Her character Willie Scott in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom became an instant classic for her cheeky quips and iconic shrieking. While she surely predicted the role would increase her star power, she probably didn't realize that it would also lead her to her future husband.

Capshaw went on to marry the film's director, Steven Spielberg, in 1991, and between the two of them, they have seven children. In addition to family life, Capshaw has kept busy with roles in various films, including Black Rain, The Love Letter, and A Girl Thing. She's also a painter whose work--which highlights the homeless youth living in Los Angeles--made it to the finals of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery's Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

Ke Huy Quan

The original Indiana Jones trilogy would not be complete without the goofy and lovable Short Round. Ke Huy Quan got his start at the tender age of 12 years old, playing Indiana Jones' sidekick in the Temple of Doom. After starring in another classic 80s film--The Goonies--and picking up a couple of Taiwanese and Japanese movies, Quan struggled to land more roles in the U.S.

Advertisement

"I remember not having one single audition for an entire year," he told The Guardian. "I thought: 'What am I doing? I can't be waiting for the phone to ring every day.'" So, at 23, he quit the business and enrolled in the University of Southern California to study film. Quan continued to work behind the scenes in Hollywood for years until he was cast in the action-adventure film Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2020. In 2023, the movie became the most awarded film of all time, including Quan's Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Sean Connery

The original Bond, and our beloved Dr. Henry Jones Sr., Sean Connery, is no stranger to iconic franchises. His performance as Indiana Jones' estranged father in The Last Crusade was just one of many smash hits for this cinematic legend. Connery's most notable films include The Untouchables, The Name of the Rose, and Mr. No.

After a long career in the spotlight, the Scottish actor announced that he was retiring in 2006. Over the years, he said that the only thing that could pull him out of it was another Indiana Jones movie. "I love working with Steven and George [Lucas]," he said, "And it goes without saying that it is an honour to have Harrison as my son."

Sadly, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90.

Advertisement

Alison Doody

This Irish actress first graced the silver screen as Bond girl Jenny Flex in A View to Kill before starring opposite Harrison Ford as Dr. Elsa Schneider in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Fans won't forget her almost successful attempt to steal the Holy Grail from both of the Jones men.

Doody has kept busy since her time in the Indiana Jones trilogy. She's had roles in films like Major League II and Taffin. The now 56-year-old is still very much active in the biz and recently made her debut on the Indian film scene with her role in RRR.

John Rhys-Davies

Indy depends on his good pal Sallah, a knowledgeable Egyptian excavator, to help him out on a regular basis. The happily married family man and father of nine will drop everything when his friend is in need, which we saw in Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Sallah will be making another return in the upcoming Dial of Destiny for Indy's final ride.

Fantasy fans might remember Rhys-Davies from another massive franchise where he played the lovably grumpy dwarf Gimli in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Advertisement

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny the Last One?

Yes, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last movie in the Indiana Jones franchise. The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival back in May and will be released in theaters on June 30th.

Until then, you can watch the trailer here and binge the original four movies on Disney+.

Related Videos