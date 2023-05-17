'1923' Star Helen Mirren Stuns Fans With Blue Hair Transformation

Helen Mirren turned the red carpet blue on Tuesday (May 16) at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She arrived for a screening of the Johnny Depp film Jeanne du Barry with her hair dyed sky blue to match her luxurious dress.

Touches of silver tie it all together, from Mirren's shoes to her jewelry. There's a practical element to her outfit, as well, with a folding, bamboo-style umbrella helping her cope with summer-like weather in Cannes, France.

Mirren's fan got more attention online than her striking hairdo. Some read fan inscription #WorthIt as support of Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, and a reference to another hashtag, #AmberIsWorthIt. In reality, it's an endorsement of a company with ties to Mirren.

"No secret message was intended," Mirren shared in a statement (as published by The Wrap). "I am a L'Oréal ambassador, they are a sponsor of the festival, and quite truthfully, I picked up a fan because I was hot. 'Because You're Worth It' is the official L'Oréal Paris slogan."

Mirren was joined on the red carpet by her spouse, film director Taylor Hackford, as well as Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Elle Fanning and Naomi Campbell.

Jeanne du Barry is among the noteworthy films selected to premiere at Cannes. Others include likely summer blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the Martin Scorsese western Killers of the Flower Moon.

Mirren has praised Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford since their time together on Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

"The stature he's held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight," she told The Wrap. "He's come to a place where he can be easy with other actors. It's immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely a spoiled movie star at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn't married..."

