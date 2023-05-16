Cole Hauser's Coors Banquet Commercial Is the Cure for Your 'Yellowstone' Woes

It's Friday night, and instead of having dinner with friends or, you know, really any social interaction, you get in your jim-jams, fire up old episodes of Yellowstone, and smile with remembered innocence as Beth Dutton absolutely obliterates her brother. I'll miss you, queen, you say, weeping into your cocoa with the knowledge of the show's imminent end. Just then, the voice of Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler shoots through the TV with a question too deep to ponder in your current state: "What do you want to go down in history for?" Rip is telling you to drink Coors Banquet, and you plan to do just that -- until you recall that the iconic "yellow jacket" beer is the preferred beverage of the Bunkhouse Boys... More tears.

As if Yellowstone's planned November series finale wasn't painful enough, you'll be hearing Cole Hauser promoting the show's official beer partner for the remainder of 2023. The beloved actor is the new spokesperson for Coors Banquet's 150th Anniversary ad campaign, and he shared his first commercial on Instagram as fans not-so-patiently await the beginning of the end of Yellowstone.

"Cool to be the voice of the @CoorsBanquet 150th Anniversary campaign," Hauser captioned the video. "Raise a Banquet to celebrate this incredible legacy. Cheers."

"When you're a favorite beer of rockstars, smugglers, cowboys and presidents, you don't compromise," Hauser says in voiceover to a montage of the famous bottle being passed from ranchers to country stars. There's even a shot of Rip Wheeler enjoying a cold one somewhere on the Dutton ranch (be still, my heart).

The Coors Brewing Company was founded with its first-ever beer, the Banquet, in Golden, Colorado in 1873 (sounds like a Yellowstone prequel series). Despite the show's increasingly diverse suite of alcoholic concoctions, Yellowstone is still very much the TV home of the Coors Banquet. The squat, 12-ounce bottle is a Bunkhouse cupboard staple, always there to quench the thirst of any dusty cowboy. Hauser's spot isn't even the first time someone from the Taylor Sheridan universe has hocked the classic beer: 1883 star Sam Elliot lent his iconic drawl to the brand for a series of commercials in the 1990s.

Whatever comes next for the Yellowstone universe -- a Matthew McConaughey-led sequel series, Rip Wheeler's possible demise -- at least one thing is certain. After John Dutton is gone, the Coors Banquet will remain.

