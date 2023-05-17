Fans of the AMC psychological thriller series Dark Winds know that its stunning Southwestern scenery is as much of a character in the show as any human. From arid, desolate deserts to rugged red rock formations, the show is a visual feast of breathtaking landscapes that only add to the intensity of its suspenseful story.

Because the story is deeply rooted in Native American culture, it was important to the show's producers that the filming took place in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. "We are ecstatic that AMC is being so intentional about telling this story in an authentic way by creative talent whose work speaks for itself, with a Native American director from New Mexico, as well as Native American writers, actors, and locations," said director Amber Dodson in a press release.

"'Dark Winds' is a series that must be made in New Mexico."

If you're looking to go on a Dark Winds-themed adventure -- one that's hopefully a little less violent than the show itself -- here are 13 of the show's most incredible filming locations you can visit.

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

A maze of majestic sandstone buttes and mesas in the heart of the Navajo Nation, Monument Valley is the show's most iconic location. The park spans over 91,000 acres of remote desert wilderness and offers breathtaking views of towers that rise to 1,000 feet. You can drive the 17-mile-loop and take in this wonder of the West -- just make sure to double-check the Navajo Nation Parks homepage first to make sure it's open to the public.

Pueblo of Tesuque

Located just north of Santa Fe, the historic Pueblo of Tesuque has been sitting at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains since 1200 A.D. It's one of the smallest pueblos in the state and home to around 800 people, many of whom are artisans known for their pottery, paintings and sculptures.

Santa Fe

Most of the show's filming takes place in locations around New Mexico's capital city. While we may not have the exact spots pinned down, there are plenty of iconic Santa Fe spots to explore, such as the Canyon Road Arts District, Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe Plaza.

Cochiti Pueblo

The historic Cochiti Pueblo is in the middle of Rio Grande Valley and is home to more than 1,500 people. While you're there, make sure to hike the Canyon Trail, which takes you to the top of a mesa for some seriously incredible panoramic views.

Española

The historic city of Española is an interesting blend of Spanish, Native and American cultures due to its roots as the original capital of the first European settlement in the U.S. You can get a sense of this culture by visiting institutions such as the Española Lowriders Museum and the New Mexico Fiber Arts Center.

Kayenta

This small Arizona town of around 5,000 people is the gateway to Monument Valley. The landscape is dominated by red-hued rock formations and vast desert plains. While there's not much to see in the town itself, plenty of tour companies operate out of Kayenta if you want a more guided experience of the land.

Mexican Hat

This tiny settlement of under 100 people is named for the famous rock formation just outside of town. While the town itself isn't much to write home about, the Mexican Hat monument is definitely worth a visit, as well as the river trips that you can take down the San Juan River nearby.

Tsegi Canyon

The stunning Tsegi Canyon -- whose name means "in between rocks" -- is on the Navajo Nation Reservation in Arizona. It's not a popular destination for many tourists, but there are some trails you can hike if you're looking for a more adventurous experience. One TripAdvisor reviewer claimed that there's a Puebloan settlement named Betakin nestled within the canyon's walls that contains "a relict Aspen tree forest."

Coal Mine Canyon

Want to explore some of the show's lesser-known locations? Head over to Coal Mine Canyon on the Navajo Nation Reservation in Arizona. While it's visited for breathtaking views of the surrounding desert landscape and its colorful rock formations, the site doesn't get nearly as much foot traffic as its more popular counterparts. So prepare to feel as if you've stumbled across a secret corner of the Wild West.

Mexican Water

The small unincorporated community of Mexican Water is situated close to the Four Corners area. While it doesn't have the tourist attractions of the other locations on this list, its bright and colorful buildings definitely stand out among the vast desert landscape.

Teec Nos Pos

Dark Winds features a lot of small communities located on the Navajo Nation Reservation, particularly in northeastern Arizona. One of these is Teec Nos Pos, a small trading post that's home to intricate handmade rugs and art. Stop by and get to know the weavers who have been perfecting their craft for generations.

Blue Mesa Badlands

The spiritual element of Dark Winds is due in part to the otherworldly landscapes that give the show its unique feel. One of these is the Blue Mesa Badlands, a barren landscape of blue and purple toned rock formations set in the heart of Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park. Drive the short, 5-mile road that takes you to the top of a mesa for a sight you won't see anywhere else.

Camel Rock Studios

Most of the scenes filmed in Dark Winds were shot on location in the various places mentioned above. But the main production studio for the show is Camel Rock Studios, the first-ever Native American-owned film and television studio in Santa Fe.

Will There Be A Season 2 For Dark Winds?

You betcha! Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) are due to return for a second season of Dark Winds. The New Mexico Film Office announced that the season began filming in December 2022 and is expected to wrap up in 2023. Exactly when the next season will premiere has yet to be announced.

