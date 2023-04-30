Helen Mirren Had to Play it Cool When Filming '1923' Bedroom Scenes With Harrison Ford

Picture this: Dame Helen Mirren, five-time Emmy Award winner, Oscar winner, snuggling up under the covers with none other than the legendary Harrison Ford. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, for Mirren, it's a reality - and she couldn't be more thrilled about it.

In a recent panel discussion for The Wrap's 2023 Awards Season Screening Series, Mirren gushed over her excitement to share a bed with Ford while filming 1923. Although the scene had them fully dressed, the 77-year-old actress couldn't help but feel a little starstruck. Mirren playfully shared her thoughts about the intimate scene.

"I'm lying there and thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don't tell him. Promise me."

But the admiration didn't end there, as she praised Ford's talents and revealed that his involvement in the series was a deciding factor for her joining the cast.

Advertisement

Humble, hardworking, and incredibly talented, Ford earned nothing but high praise from Mirren.

"The stature he's held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight," she observed. Mirren added, "He's come to a place where he can be easy with other actors. It's immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely a spoiled movie star at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn't married..."

And it looks like the affection is mutual. Ford himself previously praised Mirren for a number of things, her beauty included, during a February interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He applauded her willingness to tackle physically demanding action scenes. As 1923 unfolds, fans can look forward to more of the undeniable on-screen chemistry between these two iconic actors.

Related Videos