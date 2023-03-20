Harrison Ford's Newest Role Is A Far Cry From The Lawless Protector He Plays On '1923'

Fans of Taylor Sheridan and all of his Yellowstone off-shoots have grown used to seeing veteran actor Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the gun-toting livestock commissioner in 1923 who would do anything to protect his ranch and his family. But his latest role is nothing like the wild west character he embodied so well on the Paramount Network show.

In January 2023, Apple TV+ released Shrinking, a comedy-drama series starring Jason Segal and Ford, who plays not a cattle rancher but a therapist. While he may have offered a charming comedic line or two in his career, this is the 80-year-old's actor first major foray into a genre that doesn't involve him flailing a whip or saving the girl.

Ford joked during an interview with Hollywood Reporter that he "didn't learn anything" while filming his first TV comedy, adding: "It's about being in the room where it happens and being appropriate to the circumstances and welcoming the opportunity to generate something with a little spontaneity and a measure of truth."

So, what is this new show about? Here's everything you need to know about Shrinking--and where to binge it.

What Is 'Shrinking' About?

Here's the TLDR (according to IMDB); "A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives--including his own."

The show was created by Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawerence, who revealed that while they wrote the actor's character as a "blue-collar Harrison Ford-type," they fully expected the Star Wars star to turn down the role.

"I had known him a little over the years," Lawerence said in a 2023 interview with AP. "Let's just call him and ask, and when he says no, we'll ask the next person. I sent him the script and called him. He called me up and said, 'It's a good script, uh maybe, what's it like?' And I wasn't ready for anything other than 'no.'

"I said, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, before you should talk to Jason Segel.' And he was like, 'Who's Jason Segel?'"

After reviewing some of Segel's movies, Ford reported back to Lawrence that he found the actor to be funny, and the rest is history.

Who Is In 'Shrinking?'

In this show, Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, the aforementioned therapist who's dealing with severe grief and begins to push the ethical boundaries of his practice by telling his patients what he really thinks. Jessica Williams of HBO's Love Life also stars as Gaby, another therapist at the center with Jimmy.

The cast list also includes:

Who Is Harrison Ford's Character In 'Shrinking?'

Ford rounds out the cast as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist at Jimmy's practice who also has Parkinson's Disease. In his Hollywood Reporter interview, he mentioned that he related to some of the family issues Shrinking deals with.

"I've got five kids," he says. "This guy's got a daughter he doesn't see very often and an ex-wife. There are issues with his family--which are not the same issues I have with my family. But there are things we worked our way through, so I found an emotional reality?to attend to."

When asked how much he relates to Dr. Rhoades, Ford gave a classically Ford answer.

"I don't have Parkinson's [like Paul] or a deep knowledge of therapy, and I'm not in business with a couple of f--king maniacs. But I recognize that maybe he's like me. Or maybe he's not like me--and that's acting."

Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Shrinking?'

Don't worry, we wouldn't put you on to a new show that wouldn't last. Shrinking has already been renewed for a second season. "We have loved the engaging, touching, and hilarious world of 'Shrinking' since the beginning," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, "and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters."

An official premiere date has not been announced.

How To Watch 'Shrinking'

Until then, you can binge the first season of Shrinking on AppleTV+, where the show's eight episodes are available for streaming. The streaming service offers the first episode for free, so take advantage and check out Harrison Ford's entrance to the world of comedy.

