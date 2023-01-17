While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.

Though he's well past the age of changing diapers and dealing with temper tantrums, the 1923 actor still loves playing the role of the doting dad. Let's take a look at where his five unique kids are today.

Benjamin Ford

The eldest of the Ford kids, Benjamin Ford is a celebrity chef who owned a highly successful restaurant in California -- Ford's Filling Station, a community-focused gastropub of which he recently opened a small eatery version of in the Delta terminal of LAX. The original location closed in 2014, and that same year he released a cookbook titled Taming the Feast: Ben Ford's Field Guide To Adventurous Cooking.

"I have great memories of sitting around big tables with lots of food and a little too much to drink," Ford said in an interview after the book's release. "I wanted to reproduce those experiences. The recipes really reflect the cooking I am best known for: hearty, full of flavor, possibly with a twist on the traditional."

Today, he's still whipping up some goodies in the kitchen for his wife, Emily, and their two sons, Ethan and Waylon. His Instagram shows him participating in food festivals and sharing his love of cooking with the world.

Willard Ford

Willard Ford, the second oldest of Harrison's brood, is an entrepreneur who (unlike his father) prefers to stay out of the limelight. For years, he ran two major operations in two different industries. His clothing store, Ludwig Clothing Company, opened in Los Angeles' Chinatown district in 2009 and is still open today, with Beethoven-inspired graphics that cater to the hipster crowd.

He also ran a successful gym and training facility in California, Strong Sports Gym. Unfortunately, it closed down in 2020 due to the pandemic. It's not 100% clear what he's up to now, but it's safe to assume he's still involved in some form of business while also spending time with his two kids, Eliel and Guiliana.

Malcolm Ford

The third oldest Ford is a rock star -- literally. Malcolm Ford is a long-time professional musician best known for being the lead singer of The Dough Rollers. The alternative band has opened for the likes of Bob Dylan and Queens of the Stone Age. While they haven't released any new music in over a decade, their EP Gone Baby Gone still gets plenty of airplay.

Not much is known about Malcolm's personal life today, but back when he was with The Dough Rollers, he supposedly lived in New York. During a 2013 interview, he joked that if he weren't playing music, he would have lived "a life of crime" or been a police officer.

"Get a f**king job and don't play music, honestly," Ford said when asked what advice he'd give his 16-year-old self. "I'd tell myself to be a cop or start being good at crime."

Georgia Ford

Ford's fourth child and only daughter is also the only one who followed in his footsteps and pursued a life of acting. She got her start as Christine in the 2013 comedy American Milkshake and has appeared in the movie True Story and the short The Visitor. Most recently, she worked on the 2020 anthology I'm Being Me.

While not much else is known about Ford's only daughter, her father did reveal in 2022 that she suffered from epilepsy. "When you have a loved one who suffers from this disease, it can be devastating," he said during an event raising awareness for the condition. "You know how it affects their lives, their future, their opportunities, and you want desperately to find mitigation. You want to find a way that they can live a comfortable and effective life."

Ford told the crowd that he looked up to his daughter for what she's gone through. "I admire a lot of things about her. I admire her perseverance, her talent, her strength. She's my hero."

Liam Flockhart Ford

Ford's fifth and youngest child, Liam Flockhart Ford was adopted by Calista Flockhart well before the pair got together. In fact, it wasn't until Liam Ford was seven years old that the two got married, and Harrison Ford adopted him. During the time, Ford said he was excited to be a part of Liam's life at such a young age.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime," he said. "You see the blossoming and the growing and the nurturing and the payoff. Being a parent made me just a bit less self-centered."

Liam Ford is now in his 20s and is currently attending a liberal arts college.

